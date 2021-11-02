Cricket Videos

Vikram Rathour: India's focus only on winning vs Afghanistan, semifinal calculations later

India is not yet looking at Net Run Rate, but is focussed on executing its plans and getting some points on the board when it takes on Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2021, said Vikram Rathour, batting coach of the team.

02 November, 2021 22:35 IST
02 November, 2021 22:35 IST
Cricket Videos

