West Indies ailing: Four reasons why Windies are declining in world cricket

Two-time champion West Indies crashed out of the race to qualify for the upcoming 2023 50-over World Cup in India, after Scotland shocked it by seven wickets in a Super Six match of the qualifier, here on Saturday.
The champions of 1975 and 1979 editions, this is the first time in the 48 years of tournament history that West Indies won’t feature among the top 10 teams in limited overs cricket.
