What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, with nine Indian Premier League titles between them, became the first two teams to be eliminated from the 2022 IPL playoff race. While Rohit Sharma’s MI became the first team to lose its first seven matches of an IPL season, M.S. Dhoni’s CSK endured a stop-start campaign, which never took off. Thoughts will now turn to the chance to swiftly address the shortcomings before the next edition.

