Abu Dhabi T10 set to return from January 28 in 2021

The Abu Dhabi T10 is set to happen in the United Arab Emirates from January 28 to February 6, 2021.

The tournament will once again be hosted in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Cricket, with the sanction of the Emirates Cricket Board.

The tournament, which surged in popularity during the 2019 edition with over 1,24,000 fans descending on the Zayed Cricket Stadium and with a global television audience of over 80 million, will build upon the thriving popularity of the international game.

The rescheduled tournament dates will also permit Abu Dhabi Cricket to take learnings from the robust Covid-19 biosecurity safety and security protocols being implemented for the Dream 11 Indian Premier League 2020, which began on September 19.

Sony Pictures Network India have also been confirmed to return as the official television host broadcaster for Abu Dhabi T10 2020 for the second year in a row.

Eight world-class teams will once again compete in the tournament, with Abu Dhabi Cricket’s very own ‘Team Abu Dhabi’ making its second appearance.