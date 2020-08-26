Cricket Cricket Pravin Tambe, the oldest player and first Indian in CPL T20 Leg-spinner Pravin Tambe was disqualified from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being picked by Kolkata Knight Riders in the auction in December last year. Shayan Acharya Mumbai 26 August, 2020 21:37 IST Leg-spinner Pravin Tambe was part of Rajasthan Royals between 2013 and 2015 in the IPL. - Twitter/@VenkyMysore Shayan Acharya Mumbai 26 August, 2020 21:37 IST Forty-five days from now, Pravin Tambe will turn 49. But those who know him will agree that for the Mumbai-based spinner, age has always been ‘just a number’.Like any other young cricketer, Tambe maintains a strict routine. He starts his day early and trains for a good amount of time. The love for the game keeps him going.On Wednesday, Tambe became the first Indian to feature in the Caribbean Premier League. He made the final XI for Trinbago Knight Riders against St. Lucia Zouks.Tambe was disqualified from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being picked by Kolkata Knight Riders in the auction in December last year.READ| CPL 2020: Patriots scores first win in CPL, Jamaica beats Guyana The leggie had retired in 2018 to play the T10 League, however, he later withdrew his retirement and played the Mumbai T20 League and registered himself for the IPL auction, where KKR bought him for Rs 20 lakh. As per the BCCI rule, none of the active cricketers are eligible for overseas leagues.However, in June, TKR picked him from the CPL draft and he had to officially retire, albeit for the second time. “Since then I have trained indoors. For any player, this is a big opportunity and I hope to play to my strength,” Tambe said, before leaving for the Caribbeans.“Since I am retired, I am eligible to feature in overseas leagues and I would try to be in the playing eleven.”While the controversy did move him a bit, it did not shatter Tambe’s confidence.Tambe, who played for IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals between 2013 and 2015, is also the oldest player of the CPL. “I don’t know about Pravin Tambe but I am excited that he’s making his debut for @TKRiders! What an inspiring story!!” tweeted Knight Riders CEO, Venky Mysore, after Tambe was included in the final eleven, in place of Sunil Narine.In the past, some of the retired players including Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag have played in overseas franchise leagues. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos