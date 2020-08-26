CPL 2020: Patriots scores first win in CPL, Jamaica beats Guyana

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots finally got a win while Jamaica Tallawahs beat Guyana Amazon Warriors in a low-scoring game of the Carribean Premier League in Port of Spain.

Opener Evin Lewis batted almost to the end for 89 in 60 balls and saw St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots recordits first win in four matches in CPL at the Queen’s Park Oval on Tuesday.

Lewis was still around to see his good work being completed as Ben Dunk smashed two successive sixes in the final over to take the Patriots over the line with three balls and six wickets to spare.

Patriots captain Rayad Emrit won the toss and decided to bowl first. Openers Johnson Charles (24) and Shai Hope (29) were under run-a-ball in the Powerplay.

Hope survived three lives but Charles was caught leg before with total at 50 in the eighth over. The halfway mark was reached at slow 59 for two as Hope fell to Jon-Russ Jaggesar.

Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers saw off Jaggesar’s spell and then Mayers attacked when Sohail Tanvir returned. But the duo fell in the 13th over and Tanvir had a hand in both dismissals.

Holder’s straight drive hit Tanvir’s hand and caught the batsman out of his crease and Emrit had Mayers giving Tanvir a catch. The middle order contributed well including 21 off the 17th over by Tanvir, and the Tridents ended at 151 for 7 in 20 overs.

Despite a tight first over from Holder, Chris Lynn (16) smashed Mitchell Santner full toss for six and runs came quickly till Lynn was caught leg before at 34 off Rashid Khan.

Lewis kept his foot on the pedal and hit four of Hayden Walsh Jr’s first eight balls for sixes to bring up his 50 off just 28 balls. At halfway, Patriots were 74 for two.

Raymon Reifer was unable to hold on to a tough caught-and-bowled chance from Lewis who celebrated with a six off the next ball. Rashid and Nyeem Young, bowled well to slow down scoring.

Patriots was suddenly tense needing 46 off the last five. Lewis broke the shackles again with big hits. When the 18th over began Patriots needed 31 and Lewis got a six off the first ball of 18th but was dismissed in the 19th over.

Dunk took over with a four in the 19th over and closed with two successive sixes in 20th.

In the other game, Jamaica Tallawahs’ bowlers did a commendable job against Guyana Amazon Warriors to win by five wickets. Tallawahs restricted Warriors to 113 and scored that with two overs to spare.

Fidel Edwards (3 for 30) was superb at the top with Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (3 for 11) and Sandeep Lamichhane (1 for 12) combining superbly.

Sending the opposition in to bat, Tallawahs bowlers got a great start as an Edwards yorker clean bowled Brandon King on the first ball of the match.

Shimron Hetmeyer (5) left in the next over off Mujeeb and then Edwards accounted for Anthony Bramble (7) in the fifth at 17 for three.