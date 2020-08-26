IPL 2020 SOPs: Complete list of dos and don'ts for all eight teams in UAE

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10. It will be a 53-day event and will be played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The eight teams have laid down a rigorous list of dos and don'ts to be followed during travel, stay and training over the course of the T20 tournament. Among the SOPs, that Sportstar has access to, it is stated that in case anyone shows any symptoms, he needs to alert all the team members and immediately isolate.

Here's the complete list of SOPs to be followed by players and support staff to mitigate the risk of Covid-19.