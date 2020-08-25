Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Here's where eight Indian Premier League teams are staying in UAE Here's the complete list of where all the eight teams will be staying during the course of the 2020 Indian Premier League, which will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Team Sportstar 25 August, 2020 18:46 IST A general view of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, one of the venues of IPL 2020. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 25 August, 2020 18:46 IST The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10. This is the second time the IPL is being played in the UAE, after the first 20 matches of the 2014 edition were staged in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah because of the general elections in India. Most players and support staff of all eight teams have landed in the UAE and as per protocol, are undergoing a mandatory seven-day quarantine in the team hotel. During this week every squad member will be tested three times - on days 1, 3 and 6. Although the tournament schedule has not yet been finalised, the 60 matches will be played at three venues: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The 29 England and Australian players, part of the eight IPL squads, will be involved in a limited-overs series from September 2-16 and arrive in the UAE on September 17. READ| IPL 2020: NADA officials to conduct doping tests in UAE Here's the complete list of where all the eight teams will be staying. ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE: Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah HotelMUMBAI INDIANS: St Regis, Abu DhabiCHENNAI SUPER KINGS: Taj, DubaiSUNRISERS HYDERABAD: Anantara The Palm Dubai ResortKOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS: Ritz Carlton, Abu DhabiKINGS XI PUNJAB: Sofitel The Palm, DubaiDELHI CAPITALS: Palace Downtown, DubaiRAJASTHAN ROYALS: One & Only The Palm - Dubai Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos