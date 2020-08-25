CPL 2020 T20 LIVE score, updates: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) 2020 match between St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents.



This is Santadeep Dey and I will be bringing you all the action as it unfurls at the Queen's Park Oval.

Stay tuned! The live commentary will begin at 7:30 p.m.



ALSO | Click here to read our special magazine issue on MS Dhoni



SQUADS



St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Jahmar Hamilton, Rayad Emrit, Dominic Drakes, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sheldon Cottrell, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Da Silva, Colin Archibald



Barbados Tridents: Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir



CPL is the world's first major T20 league to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic brought international and domestic cricket to a standstill.



CPL T20 Points Table

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Trinbago Knight Riders 3 3 0 6 0.728 St Lucia Zouks 4 3 1 6 0.302 Guyana Amazon Warriors 4 2 2 4 0.313 Jamaica Tallawahs 3 1 2 2 -0.301 Barbados Tridents 3 1 2 2 -0.538 St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots 3 0 3 0 -0.733



WHERE TO WATCH CPL T20 - ST KITTS & NEVIS PATRIOTS vs BARBADOS TRIDENTS?



The Caribbean Premier League match St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Live streaming will also be available on the FanCode app or website. The live commentary of the game will be available on sportstar.thehindu.com