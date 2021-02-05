Abu Dhabi T10 League: Dwayne Bravo bowls Delhi Bulls to final

Delhi Bulls captain Dwayne Bravo, Waqas Maqsood and Nyeem Young destroyed the strong Northern Warriors batting unit to reach the final of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

The Bulls emerged victorious by five wickets in the first qualifier at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Bravo and Co. restricted Warriors to 97 for 7 with the seasoned campaigner returning with handsome figures of 2/14. He claimed the prized wicket of Nicholas Pooran and Lendl Simmons.

The West Indian was backed by Maqsood (2/24) and Young (2/22).

READ| Abu Dhabi T10 League: Maratha Arabians crashes out; Lewis, Bopara shine for Delhi Bulls

Chasing the moderate target, Sherfane Rutherford (29 off 10 balls) and Tom Abell (23 off 11) took the Bulls home with eight balls to spare.

Brief scores: Northern Warriors 97 for 7 in 10 overs (Nicholas Pooran 32, Waqas Maqsood 2 for 24, Dwayne Bravo 2 for 14, Nyeem Young 2 for 22) lost to Delhi Bulls 102 for 5 in 8.4 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 29, Tom Bell 23 n.o, Junaid Siddiqui 4 for 20)