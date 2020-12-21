Abu Dhabi T10: Gayle, Russell and Bravo among confirmed icon players

The upcoming season of the Abu Dhabi T10 league, starting January 28, will see a number of popular international stars participate as global icons, including the redoubtable Caribbean quartet of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Dwayne Bravo.

One of the greatest limited-overs cricketers of all time, Gayle, has been confirmed as an icon player for Team Abu Dhabi. With over 1,000 T20 sixes under his belt, the Jamaican will be raring to produce fireworks in the fast-paced format.

"The shorter the format, the more exciting the game becomes. I can’t wait to play at the Zayed Cricket Stadium again," said Gayle.

READ | Pakistan captain Babar to miss first New Zealand Test due to injury

While big-hitter Russell will be a part of the Northern Warriors, the Delhi Bulls will boast the presence of former West Indies captain Bravo. Trinidadian off-spinner Narine has been elected to play the role of the icon for the Deccan Gladiators side.

The Qalandars have, meanwhile, acquired the services of World T20 winner and Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi.

“I look forward to coming back to the Abu Dhabi T10 and playing in one most stunning stadiums in the world," said Afridi.



Defending champion Maratha Arabians has decided to back the experienced Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik as skipper for this season.



Additionally, Sri Lankan left-arm pacer Isuru Udana is set to represent the Bangla Tigers as its global icon. His countryman Thisara Perera, however, will don the colours of the Pune Devils.



GLOBAL ICONS OF ABU DHABI T10 2021