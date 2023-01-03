Cricket

Adam Zampa runs out non-striker in Big Bash, third umpire reverses dismissal

Zampa ran out Tom Rogers at the non-striker’s end in 20th over of the Melbourne Renegades’ innings but the third umpire gave the runner not out.

Team Sportstar
03 January, 2023 17:04 IST
The umpire chats with Tom Rogers of the Renegades and Adam Zampa of the Stars after the attempted runout.

The umpire chats with Tom Rogers of the Renegades and Adam Zampa of the Stars after the attempted runout. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Adam Zampa ran out Tom Rogers at the non-striker’s end for stealing a run before the delivery was completed during the Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades match in the Big Bash League on Tuesday.

The incident happened on the penultimate delivery of the innings with Renegades’ score at 139/7.

The on-field umpire referred the call to the third umpire, who in turn ruled the batter not out. The reason for his decision was due to the angle of Zampa’s bowling arm.

Adam Zampa speaks to the umpire after attempting a non-strikers run out on Tom Rogers.

Adam Zampa speaks to the umpire after attempting a non-strikers run out on Tom Rogers. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The third-umpire particularly checked the position of Zampa’s arm when he retreated it to run the batter out. It turned out that the leg spinner’s bowling arm was beyond the 90° vertical.

“The non-striker can be run out if he/she is out of his/her ground up until the moment the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball. That means when the arm gets to its highest point,” the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) tweeted about the law.

In Zampa’s case, the arm was deemed to be beyond the highest point.

The law regarding the non-striker’s run out has received mix views from fans and cricket experts. In 2022, India women’s cricketer Deepti Sharma faced criticism for running out England’s Charlie Dean in September.

The MCC had, with effect from October, moved the laws pertaining to a non-strikers run out from Section 41 (Unfair Play) to Section 38 ( Run Outs).

“This was done to clarify this matter and to place an onus on batters to ensure that they do not leave the crease at the non-striker’s end, prior to a bowler releasing the ball,” MCC said.

