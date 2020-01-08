Ranji Trophy: Aditya Tare to lead Mumbai against Tamil Nadu

Experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare will captain Mumbai team in the Ranji Trophy game against Tamil Nadu in absence of its regular skipper Suryakumar Yadav, with the Mumbai Cricket Association announcing the squad on Tuesday.

Surya is in the India A squad which will go to New Zealand on January 10, and is unavailable for few games.

Similarly, youngster Prithvi Shaw, who sustained injury to his left-shoulder in the game against Karnataka, is not available as he is under rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube and Shreyas Iyer are away on national duty. In their absence, the selectors have opted for right-handed batsman Bhupen Lalwani.

Siddhesh Lad keeps his place in the 15-member squad, while another young batsman Sarfaraz Khan, who played a Ranji game for Mumbai against Karnataka, has also been retained.

Spinners Shashank Attarde and Shams Mulani have also kept their places, while the pace attack will be led by Tushar Deshpande and comprises Deepak Shetty and Royston Dias.

Mumbai, which suffered back-to-back defeats in the Ranji Trophy games against Railways and Karnataka, faces Tamil Nadu at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from January 11.