Cricket Cricket Ranji Trophy: Aditya Tare to lead Mumbai against Tamil Nadu The seasoned Aditya Tare will lead Mumbai in the absence of regular captain Suryakumar Yadav, who's been named in the India A squad for the tour of New Zealand. PTI MUMBAI 08 January, 2020 01:12 IST Aditya Tare will captain Mumbai against Tamil Nadu. - PTI PTI MUMBAI 08 January, 2020 01:12 IST Experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare will captain Mumbai team in the Ranji Trophy game against Tamil Nadu in absence of its regular skipper Suryakumar Yadav, with the Mumbai Cricket Association announcing the squad on Tuesday.Surya is in the India A squad which will go to New Zealand on January 10, and is unavailable for few games.Similarly, youngster Prithvi Shaw, who sustained injury to his left-shoulder in the game against Karnataka, is not available as he is under rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube and Shreyas Iyer are away on national duty. In their absence, the selectors have opted for right-handed batsman Bhupen Lalwani.Read: Rohit motivates struggling 41-time Ranji champion with pep talkSiddhesh Lad keeps his place in the 15-member squad, while another young batsman Sarfaraz Khan, who played a Ranji game for Mumbai against Karnataka, has also been retained.Spinners Shashank Attarde and Shams Mulani have also kept their places, while the pace attack will be led by Tushar Deshpande and comprises Deepak Shetty and Royston Dias.Mumbai, which suffered back-to-back defeats in the Ranji Trophy games against Railways and Karnataka, faces Tamil Nadu at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from January 11.Mumbai squad: Aditya Tare (Captain), Siddhesh Lad, Jay Bista, Aquib Kureshi, Hardik Tamore, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Vinayak Bhoir, Shashank Attarde, Deepak Shetty, Tushar Deshpande, Bhupen Lalwani and Royston Dias.