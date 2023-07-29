WATCH: Afghan batter smashes 48 runs in one over in Kabul Premier League

The unthinkable occured during a Kabul Premier League cricket match when Sediqullah Atal smashed seven sixes off one over off the bowling of Amir Zazai.

The over went for 48 runs as Atal hit a six off a no-ball off the first delivery before the bowler conceded five wides off the next ball. The following six deliveries all went for sixes.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Shaheen Hunters’ innings as the side went on to post 213 for six in 20 overs. Atal scored an unbeaten 56-ball 118, with seven fours and 10 sixes. The left-handed batter has played one T20I for Afghanistan, against Pakistan in March this year.

In reply, Abasin Defenders only managed 121 in 18.3 overs.