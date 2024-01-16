MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Need to put pressure on Indian batters in middle overs, says Afghanistan coach Trott

Afghanistan is looking to score a consolation win after India won the Mohali and Indore matches to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the rubber.

Published : Jan 16, 2024 16:27 IST , BENGALURU - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott during a nets session.
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott during a nets session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott during a nets session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott said his bowlers will have to put pressure on Indian batters in the middle-overs for them to be competitive against the home side in the third and final T20I here on Wednesday.

Afghanistan is looking to score a consolation win after India won the Mohali and Indore matches to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the rubber.

India had scaled down targets with consummate ease in the previous two matches.

“I will be looking at getting closer to a good 40 overs from us tomorrow. Being able to put some pressure on the Indian side in the middle overs with the ball would be nice.

“It’s something that we want to get better at if we want to compete at the World Cup (in June). So, plenty to play for at such a historic venue,” said Trott in his pre-match press meet on Tuesday.

Part of their struggle with the ball has its genesis in the absence of injured Rashid Khan, and Trott said Afghanistan management is giving ample time for the star spinner to recover.

“It is a case of us making sure that we are careful with his back. He is such an influential player. We have to make sure he is 100% ready and not rush him back from that type of surgery. It is important to give him the time and he is working extremely hard.

“He has got a few more appointments and check-ups to make sure everything is okay. So, there is no real time-frame. I hope it is sooner rather than later. But there is no pressure and no rush,” said Trott.

Afghanistan batters also have not really fired in this series, and Trott attributed that underwhelming effort to his side playing not enough T20s of late.

“We haven’t played a lot of T20s recently. As a side, we take a while to get into the rhythm. We saw ourselves build towards that 50-over WC with the Asia Cup and a series before that. Hopefully, tomorrow we can get it all together,” he said.

Trott offered a clear path for his batsmen to register some runs against their names.

“We need batters going into the last ten. We have seen how hard it is to stop batters in the last five overs. What we did really well in Mohali is that in the last ten overs we got 110 runs, I think for two wickets. But in Indore, in the middle overs, we went nine overs at six (runs) an over, building up for the last five.

So, we do well for one game and don’t do it in the next. We need to do it more if you want to compete for the series, in World Cups,” he added.

Related Topics

Jonathan Trott

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Need to put pressure on Indian batters in middle overs, says Afghanistan coach Trott
    PTI
  2. Rajawat, Prannoy enter second round of India Open
    PTI
  3. Sarina Wiegman signs contract extension until 2027 to stay as coach of England women’s team
    AP
  4. Roma announces that José Mourinho is leaving the club ‘with immediate effect’
    AP
  5. Australian Open 2024: India’s Sumit Nagal stuns Alexander Bublik to enter round two
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Need to put pressure on Indian batters in middle overs, says Afghanistan coach Trott
    PTI
  2. Lara says WI players can’t be faulted for ‘I’m heading to IPL’ culture
    PTI
  3. Haris Rauf considered international retirement following criticism for missing Australia tour - reports
    PTI
  4. PCB seeks ministry approval for organising T10 league
    PTI
  5. AUS vs WI: Smith to take his talents to the top and open Australia’s innings in first test against West Indies
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Need to put pressure on Indian batters in middle overs, says Afghanistan coach Trott
    PTI
  2. Rajawat, Prannoy enter second round of India Open
    PTI
  3. Sarina Wiegman signs contract extension until 2027 to stay as coach of England women’s team
    AP
  4. Roma announces that José Mourinho is leaving the club ‘with immediate effect’
    AP
  5. Australian Open 2024: India’s Sumit Nagal stuns Alexander Bublik to enter round two
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment