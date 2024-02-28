MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFG vs IRE, Test: Adair’s career-best fifer helps Ireland take control against Afghanistan on Day 1

Ireland all-rounder Mark Adair took five wickets as Afghanistan was left reeling on the opening day of the their one-off Test at the Tolerance Oval here on Wednesday.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 19:53 IST , Abu Dhabi - 2 MINS READ

AFP
File Photo: Mark Adair bowled almost 17 overs, giving 39 runs and taking five wickets in what was his best-ever bowling figures in international cricket.
File Photo: Mark Adair bowled almost 17 overs, giving 39 runs and taking five wickets in what was his best-ever bowling figures in international cricket. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Mark Adair bowled almost 17 overs, giving 39 runs and taking five wickets in what was his best-ever bowling figures in international cricket. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A first five-wicket haul in Test cricket for Mark Adair put Ireland in a strong position after the opening day of their one-off Test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The Northern Irish all-rounder posted figures of five for 39 to help bowl the opposition out for 155 after Afghan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat.

An otherwise excellent day for Ireland was dampened by the late fall of the wickets of Curtis Campher for 49, ending a 60-run third-wicket stand with Harry Tector, and of night-watchman Theo van Woerkom.

Ireland appeared to be cruising in reply until a late Afghan fight-back led by spinner Zia-ur-Rehman left Andy Balbirnie’s side four wickets down and 55 runs short of the Afghan total.

With less than half an hour of play left in the day, the Afghanistan left-armer claimed Campher, one shy of a half-century, and Van Woerkom clean bowled.

Without its injured talisman Rashid Khan, Afghanistan struggled to find fluency in its first innings and only had four batters reach double figures on what appeared to be a good batting surface.

Adair opened his account for the day in the seventh over when he had Noor Ali Zadran caught by Balbirnie for just seven.

Then when fellow opener Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ali’s nephew, fell for 53 it capped off a middle-order collapse where Afghanistan went from 66-3 to 90-6.

An undefeated 41 from Karim Janat, however, gave them some respectability.

Ireland’s response seemed to be faltering when both openers fell within 10 overs until the partnership of Campher and Tector.

Still without a win since gaining Test status in 2017, Ireland will resume play on Day two with Tector (32 not out) and Paul Stirling in the middle.

Afghanistan also became a Test nation in the same year and havs since claimed three wins in the format, including one against Ireland in 2019.

Related Topics

Ireland /

Afghanistan /

Mark Adair

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Semifinals, PKL 10 Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers; Puneri Paltan wins 37-21 vs Patna Pirates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, February 28
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs IRE, Test: Adair’s career-best fifer helps Ireland take control against Afghanistan on Day 1
    AFP
  4. MI-W vs UP-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Matthews half-century powers Mumbai to 161; Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Prague Masters 2024: Praggnanandhaa crushes Keymer in opener; Vidit, Gukesh draw
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. AFG vs IRE, Test: Adair’s career-best fifer helps Ireland take control against Afghanistan on Day 1
    AFP
  2. Sri Lanka picks suspended Wanindu Hasaranga for Bangladesh tour
    AFP
  3. Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan dropped from BCCI annual contracts list; Rohit, Virat, Jadeja, Bumrah retained in Grade A+
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. MI-W vs UP-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Matthews half-century powers Mumbai to 161; Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC Test rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal rises to 12th, Dhruv Jurel to 69th
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Semifinals, PKL 10 Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers; Puneri Paltan wins 37-21 vs Patna Pirates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, February 28
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs IRE, Test: Adair’s career-best fifer helps Ireland take control against Afghanistan on Day 1
    AFP
  4. MI-W vs UP-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Matthews half-century powers Mumbai to 161; Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Prague Masters 2024: Praggnanandhaa crushes Keymer in opener; Vidit, Gukesh draw
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment