Janat, Rashid lead Afghanistan to T20I series win over Zimbabwe

Afghanistan on Friday beat Zimbabwe by 45 runs in the second T20I in Abu Dhabi to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted 193 for 5 in 20 overs, with number three Karim Janat top scoring for the side, making 53 runs in 38 balls, including three fours and four sixes. He was well supported by Usman Ghani, who made a 34-ball 49 and Mohammad Nabi, who made 40 runs in 15 balls, with two fours and four sixes.

Blessing Muzarabani was the best Zimbawean bowler of the day, taking 2-44 in his four overs.

ALSO READ | Excited to be part of Team India: Prasidh Krishna on earning call-up for England ODIs

In reply, a few of the Zimbabwean batsmen got off to starts, but none of them could go on and get a big score. Ryan Burl top-scored for the side with 40 runs as it folded up for 148 runs in 17.1 overs.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the Afghanistan bowlers, taking 3-30 in three overs. He was well supported by Nabi, who took 2-20, and Naveen Ul-Haq, who took 2-28, in three overs each to help the Asghar Afghan-led side win by a comfortable margin.

The third and final match of the series is on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.