Ahmedabad conditions were 'pretty difficult’ says Alzarri Joseph

West Indies quick Alzarri Joseph bagged two crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the first ODI against India, but his efforts were not enough as the touring team suffered a six-wicket defeat.

Put in to bat, a batting debacle saw the West Indies folding up for a meagre 174, and Joseph admits that the side should have scored ‘at least 240 to 250’ to be in the competition. “We should have scored more. At least 240 to 250. First game out, we have two more games to go. We will give back to the drawing board,” Joseph said after the game at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

“We have two days’ time to plan. We will have post-match meetings to analyse what to do better. We must assess a bit better. Jason (Holder) and (Fabien) Allen gave us a good partnership and partnerships are going to help us give a good total….”

The West Indies batters made a beeline to the pavilion, except for Jason Holder (57; 4x6) and Fabian Allen (29) - who stitched a 78-run stand for the eighth-wicket to help the touring side cross the 160-run mark.

Talking about his bowling, Joseph admitted that the conditions were ‘pretty difficult’. “It was a pretty slow wicket, spin friendly. There wasn’t much in it for me. So, I just tried to put in my efforts and put my best foot forward…” he said, adding: “We had specific plans for specific batters and we were bowling to our plans.”