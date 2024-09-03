MagazineBuy Print

Ajay Ratra appointed as member of BCCI men’s selection committee

Ratra will replace Salil Ankola in the committee that is headed by Ajit Agarkar. The other members of the committee are Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, and Sridharan Sharath.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 19:17 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian cricketer Ajay Ratra snapped in Bangalore in 2002.
FILE PHOTO: Indian cricketer Ajay Ratra snapped in Bangalore in 2002. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian cricketer Ajay Ratra snapped in Bangalore in 2002. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K/The Hindu

The BCCI on Tuesday appointed former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra as a selector of the men’s cricket team, replacing Salil Ankola in the five-man panel.

As per convention, all five selectors represent different zones and Ratra will represent North Zone in the committee headed by Ajit Agarkar.

After Agarkar was appointed chief selector last year, the selection panel ended up having two selectors from West Zone with Ankola already part of the committee.

“The Cricket Advisory Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named Mr Ajay Ratra as the newest member of the Men’s Selection Committee headed by Mr Ajit Agarkar. Mr Ratra will replace Mr Salil Ankola in the Committee,” read a BCCI statement.

ALSO READ | Brendon McCullum named as England’s white-ball head coach

The development comes ahead of the two-Test series against Bangladesh beginning September 19. Ratra, however, will be on the job from Thursday when the Duleep Trophy begins.

“It is a huge honour and a challenge. I look forward to contributing to Indian cricket,” Ratra told PTI shortly after the announcement.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

