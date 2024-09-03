Buchi Babu Tournament: Easwaran and M. Mohammed build solid partnership for TNCA President’s XI on day two against Hyderabad

S. Rithik Easwaran (83 batting, 115b, 6x4, 2x6) and M. Mohammed (41 batting, 73b, 5x4) were involved in an unbroken 91-run seventh-wicket partnership as TNCA President’s XI rallied to post 291/6 after a middle-order wobble against Hyderabad on day two in the Buchi Babu semifinal here on Tuesday.

Left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan’s four for 78 spun the contest in Hyderabad’s way when Rithik and Mohammed stepped in.

Earlier, on a cloudy morning, openers S. Radhakrishnan and R. Vimal Khumar (75, 174b, 6x4, 1x6) got off to a decent start. They were separated only in the 19th over with the score on 46 when Tanay dismissed Radhakrishnan, who top-edged the pull to the wicketkeeper.

ALSO READ | Ajay Ratra appointed as member of BCCI men’s selection committee

Vimal and K.T.A. Madhava Prasad (40, 89b, 6x4) showed composure while handling the Hyderabad pacers; the spinners, too, were dealt with confidence as they steered their to 121 at lunch without any further loss.

In the second session, C. V. Milind provided the spark in shifting the momentum the visitors’ way. In the 49th over, the left-arm pacer removed Madhava Prasad, breaking the 94-run second-wicket alliance.

Tanay then took over sending back Vimal with a delivery pitched on the rough, the sweep shot landing in the gloves of the keeper in the 56th over.

Between overs 56 and 66, President’s XI, which had been in a strong position at 160 for three, slumped to 200 for six. As the left-arm tweaker accounted for Andre Siddharth, and A. Badrinath cheaply. The other left-arm spinner, Aniket Reddy, had S. Mohammed Ali stumped with a well-flighted delivery.

An interesting day three awaits as President’s XI will look to wipe out the 22-run deficit and put the pressure back on Hyderabad.