WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane completes 5000 Test runs for India in comeback match

WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Featuring in his first Test since January 2022, Rahane became the 13th batter to record 5000 runs for India with his 26th fifty, against Australia at the Oval.

Published : Jun 09, 2023 16:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ajinkya Rahane in action.
Ajinkya Rahane in action. | Photo Credit: ICC Twitter
infoIcon

Ajinkya Rahane in action. | Photo Credit: ICC Twitter

India batter Ajinkya Rahane completed 5000 Test runs during the third day of the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Oval in London on Friday.

Walking in at number five, Rahane helped India to move into stumps on Day 2 with a 71-ball 29. After losing his overnight partner KS Bharat early on Day 3, Rahane steered India’s reply with the odd boundary.

Rahane then hit Australia captain Pat Cummins for a four and a six over fine leg to bring up his half-century off 92 balls - the first Indian to score a fifty in a WTC final.

BLOG: IND vs AUS WTC FINAL LIVE SCORE, DAY 3 - LATEST UPDATES

Rahane is the 13th batter to aggregate over 5000 runs for India in whites. In his 83-match career, Rahane has compiled 12 hundreds and 26 fifties at an average just over 39.

Rahane, who turned 35 on Tuesday, is featuring in his first Test for India since January 2022 after being dropped due to poor form. In the 2022-23 domestic season, Rahane first led the West Zone side to the title before helping Mumbai win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as captain. Rahane then notched up over 600 runs in the Ranji Trophy before a fruitful IPL campaign with champion Chennai Super Kings.

