Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rahane to play for Leicestershire after West Indies tour

Rahane had inked the deal with Leicestershire back in January and was supposed to play eight first class games and also the entire Royal London Cup (domestic 50 over competition) between June to September.

Published : Jun 18, 2023 14:21 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
This will be Rahane’s second county stint, having played for Hampshire in the 2019 season when he was dropped from the 50 over World Cup side.
This will be Rahane’s second county stint, having played for Hampshire in the 2019 season when he was dropped from the 50 over World Cup side. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

This will be Rahane’s second county stint, having played for Hampshire in the 2019 season when he was dropped from the 50 over World Cup side. | Photo Credit: AP

Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane will be plying his trade for the English county side Leicestershire in division two, after finishing his two-Test assignment with Indian team against the West Indies.

Rahane, a former India captain, recently made a successful comeback to the Indian team during the World Test Championship final against Australia earlier this month.

Rahane had inked the deal with Leicestershire back in January and was supposed to play eight first class games and also the entire Royal London Cup (domestic 50 over competition) between June to September, after the completion of his IPL stint with Chennai Super Kings.

ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu, Karnataka drawn in same group for Ranji Trophy 2023-24

However, the plan had to be shelved since he made a comeback to Indian Test team and couldn’t join his county side immediately after the IPL was over.

“Ajinkya, after the two Tests in West Indies (which is supposed to end on July 24), is supposed to fly directly to England and join Leicestershire for the remainder of the season. He will play Royal London Cup in August and a possible four County games in September as he is unlikely to be a part of white-ball scheme of things,” a BCCI source in the know of things, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

This will be Rahane’s second county stint, having played for Hampshire in the 2019 season when he was dropped from the 50 over World Cup side.

ALSO READ
Ashes 2023: Khawaja savours ‘emotional’ hundred as Broad blasts ‘soulless’ pitch

Rahane, who scored 89 in Indian first innings in WTC final, has just completed 5,000 runs in the traditional format in 83 Tests.

While most of the top Indian players will shift their focus on 50 over cricket, Rahane will get more red-ball game time through the month of September, before he is back in India for the full fledged Indian domestic season, followed by a tour of South Africa in December.

Related Topics

Ajinkya Rahane /

Leicestershire /

India vs West Indies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rahane to play for Leicestershire after West Indies tour
    PTI
  2. Indonesia Open 2023 Final, LIVE Score: Satwik-Chirag aims to win maiden Super 1000 title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, June 18: Aditi remains in hunt for another top-10 finish
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka drawn in same group for Ranji Trophy 2023-24
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Haaland scores but Norway loses to Scotland in Euro 2024 qualifier
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Rahane to play for Leicestershire after West Indies tour
    PTI
  2. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka drawn in same group for Ranji Trophy 2023-24
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ashes 2023: Khawaja savours ‘emotional’ hundred as Broad blasts ‘soulless’ pitch
    AFP
  4. ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Under Monty Desai’s tutelage, Nepal hopes to go the distance
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Ashes 2023: Khawaja hits maiden Test century in England, leads Australia’s fightback
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rahane to play for Leicestershire after West Indies tour
    PTI
  2. Indonesia Open 2023 Final, LIVE Score: Satwik-Chirag aims to win maiden Super 1000 title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, June 18: Aditi remains in hunt for another top-10 finish
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka drawn in same group for Ranji Trophy 2023-24
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Haaland scores but Norway loses to Scotland in Euro 2024 qualifier
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment