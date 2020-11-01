Aleem Dar breaks record for most ODIs as an umpire

Aleem Dar on Sunday broke the record for the most One-Day Internationals as umpire when he stood in the second ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi. This is the 210th ODI of his career.

He overtook Rudi Koertzen, the umpire from South Africa, who stood in 209 ODIs.

The Pakistani umpire already holds the record for the most internationals as an umpire (387), and the most Test matches as an umpire (132). The first ODI he stood in was a contest between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Gujranwala, in February, 2000.

'Great honour'

Aleem is second in the leaderboard for T20Is, behind compatriot Ahsan Raza.

“It is a matter of great honour for me to be on the top of the list of both Tests and ODIs for umpires. When I had started out in the profession, I had never imagined I would get this far. I can only say that I have enjoyed every moment on the field and learning has been an ongoing process all this while,” Aleem was quoted as saying by ICC.

“We congratulate Aleem on the milestone, and wish him all the best for the upcoming game and series. We are sure many aspiring match officials look up to Aleem, and he will continue to inspire the next generation,” Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager Umpires and Referees, said.