Women's T20 WC: Healy, Mooney help Australia crush Bangladesh

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney hit attacking half-centuries in a dominating 151-run opening stand as Australia hammered Bangladesh by 86 runs in their 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match in Canberra on Thursday.

The partnership between Healy (83) and Mooney (81 not-out) is Australia’s highest for any wicket at the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Australia’s 189 for one, the highest total of the tournament, proved too much for the opposition as it could only manage 103 for nine.

Healy smashed three boundaries from Jahanara Alam’s opening over to give the host a blistering start.

Alyssa Healy scored 83 runs along with taking two catches with the gloves. - TWITTER (@T20WorldCup)

Salma Khatun opted to take pace off the ball with five overs of spin in the powerplay but Healy rocked back and cleared long-on to take the score to 53 without loss from the first six overs.

The wicketkeeper-batter made it look easy as she struck sixes over long-off and then mid-wicket from Khadija Tul Kubra's over, bringing up a quick-fire 26-ball fifty.

Mooney turned over the strike before showing her own strength down the ground with three boundaries in as many overs to bring up the first T20I century partnership for the openers.

Their first reprieve came when Rumana Ahmed beat Mooney’s bat but Nigar Sultana missed the stumping.

The breakthrough finally came when Healy sliced to point off Salma, departing for 83 from 53 balls.

Ashleigh Gardner had the licence to swing and did just that in the penultimate over, carting Salma for three boundaries in her nine- ball 22.

Bangladesh’s reply began with Murshida Khatun (8) lofting Megan Schutt down the ground at the start of the fourth over but departed two balls later as Jess Jonassen took a fine catch pedalling back at mid-on.

Sanjida Islam found the third-man boundary from her first ball but was bowled by Schutt in the next ball as an eventful over ended with the scoreboard reading 23 for two.

Annabel Sutherland’s first T20 World Cup spell yielded a maiden wicket as Sanjida was strangled down the leg side for three, with the score on 26 for three.

Nigar stroked Nicola Carey through the covers for four when Meg Lanning turned to spin, and Sutherland leaked more runs as Fargana Hoque stroked two boundaries from an over that cost 13.

Nigar and Fargana, who struck Carey for a handsome off-drive, brought up Bangladesh’s second fifty partnership at the T20 World Cup, and it ended there on when Nigar skied one to Lanning off Carey on 19.

Three wickets in three balls rounded it off --Jonassen castlingJahanara before Salma and Khadija were run-out in successive balls.