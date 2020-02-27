NZ vs IND: Indian batsman need to convert starts into big scores - Jaffer

Indian batsmen need to build on their starts to bounce back in the Test series against New Zealand, says domestic cricket stalwart Wasim Jaffer.

India was humbled by 10 wickets by New Zealand in the first Test, with the pace trio of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson running through the Indian batting line-up. “Virat [Kohli] has a lean patch for a while, so I am expecting him to come back stronger. [Cheteshwar] Pujara needs some runs under his belt. Most importantly, they need to convert their starts into three figures; if that doesn’t happen and if we don’t put score of 350-400 runs then it is difficult [for India to come back in the series],” Jaffer told PTI.

“In 200-250 (runs) you can’t win a Test match unless there is much help from the pitch. When we bat first or bat second, we need to score 400-450 runs,” Jaffer said.

‘Unlike the No. 1 Test team’

That the team got bundled out for 200 in the first Test wasn’t befitting the No. 1-ranked Test team, felt Jaffer. “They kept our run-rate in check and kept our batsmen under pressure for long periods. I felt that in the first innings the conditions were favourable for bowlers, but they worked out an strategy of bouncers and we should have batted better in the second innings. To get out both times under 200 is unlike the No. 1 Test team,” he said.

Jaffer was confident India would perform better in the second Test. “There is no doubt that they India will come back hard in the next Test (in Christchurch), which they should and they have always done that in the past. Whenever they have been put under pressure, they have bounced back very strongly. I’m expecting the same thing,” he said.

Also Read | Gill likely to debut after Shaw skips practice due to injury

Considering India isn’t playing a Test for a long period after the second game in New Zealand, Jaffer felt it would be a crucial Test for either Shubman Gill or Prithvi Shaw, whoever gets to play the second Test. “Rohit [Sharma] is not there and he is a seasoned player and India actually missed him. Anybody who gets a chance, Shubhman or Prithvi, it’s a crucial very Test match for them,” he said.

Jaffer is currently busy coaching a side in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup being held here.