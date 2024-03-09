MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG: Evergreen Anderson scales Mount 700 in pristine Dharamsala

Amid the cheers, music and noise, James Anderson tried his best to hide his emotions as he held the ball aloft and acknowledged the crowd, shortly after scaling Mount 700!

Published : Mar 09, 2024 11:40 IST , DHARAMSALA - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Anderson became the third bowler to complete 700 wickets in Tests.
Anderson became the third bowler to complete 700 wickets in Tests. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Anderson became the third bowler to complete 700 wickets in Tests. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Barmy Army was up on its feet, singing and cheering; an emotional Michael Anderson applauded as his son walked off the pitch; the Indian fans, too, gave him a standing ovation.

Amid the cheers, music and noise, James Anderson tried his best to hide his emotions as he held the ball aloft and acknowledged the crowd, shortly after scaling Mount 700!

In the pristine conditions at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday morning, Anderson lured Kuldeep Yadav into nicking a wide delivery to the stumper Ben Foakes.

As Foakes and Joe Root - stationed at the slips - sprinted towards Anderson to celebrate the big moment, the fast bowling ace remained calm and composed, perhaps still trying to come to terms with the fact that he became the first fast bowler to claim 700 Test wickets.

It has been quite a journey for Anderson. Back in 2003, when he made it to England’s Test side for the first time, against Zimbabwe, little did he imagine that two decades later, he would be fit as a fiddle and still contribute to England cricket.

From cleaning up Zimbabwe’s Mark Vermeulen in the first Test at Lord’s to dismissing Kuldeep for his 700th - Anderson, or Jimmy as he is fondly called, has been a champion both on and off the field.

That once again came to the fore as he insisted that young Shoaib Bashir, who claimed a fifer, should go ahead of him as the team walked off the pitch.

A hesitant young Bashir waited for Anderson, and insisted that they go back together. As the two walked alongside, it made for perfect pictures and also spoke volumes about the spirit of the game.

Bashir wasn’t even born when Anderson made his debut, but the latter made it a point to appreciate the young spinner’s efforts despite reaching his personal milestone.

He not only became the third bowler to complete 700 wickets in Tests - after Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne - but also showed the world what it takes to achieve greatness with dedication and hard work.

And, age, indeed, is just a number!

Related Topics

Barmy Army /

James Anderson /

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association /

Kuldeep Yadav /

Joe Root /

Shoaib Bashir /

Muttiah Muralitharan /

Shane Warne /

Ben Foakes /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG: Evergreen Anderson scales Mount 700 in pristine Dharamsala
    Shayan Acharya
  2. IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 3: England 103/5, Stokes falls at stroke of Lunch; Ashwin picks four wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tiger Woods not in field for The Players Championship
    Reuters
  4. Remembering Balai Das Chatterjee, an everlasting jewel of Indian football, on his 50th death anniversary
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit Sharma suffers stiff back, doesn’t take field during Day 3
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG: Evergreen Anderson scales Mount 700 in pristine Dharamsala
    Shayan Acharya
  2. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit Sharma suffers stiff back, doesn’t take field during Day 3
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG: James Anderson completes 700 wickets in Tests, only third bowler to record feat
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 3: England 103/5, Stokes falls at stroke of Lunch; Ashwin picks four wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Playing for India is both nerve-wracking and enjoyable, says Padikkal
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG: Evergreen Anderson scales Mount 700 in pristine Dharamsala
    Shayan Acharya
  2. IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 3: England 103/5, Stokes falls at stroke of Lunch; Ashwin picks four wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tiger Woods not in field for The Players Championship
    Reuters
  4. Remembering Balai Das Chatterjee, an everlasting jewel of Indian football, on his 50th death anniversary
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit Sharma suffers stiff back, doesn’t take field during Day 3
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment