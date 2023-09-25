MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Flintoff back to old self after horror crash: Trescothick

Flintoff had been out of the public eye since being in a serious car accident while filming for the BBC driving show Top Gear last December.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 23:14 IST , Bristol - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Andrew Flintoff was coaxed into joining England’s backroom staff in an unpaid capacity earlier in September.
FILE PHOTO: Andrew Flintoff was coaxed into joining England’s backroom staff in an unpaid capacity earlier in September. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Andrew Flintoff was coaxed into joining England’s backroom staff in an unpaid capacity earlier in September. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick says Andrew Flintoff is back to his old self after the former all-rounder’s horrific car crash.

Flintoff had been out of the public eye since being in a serious car accident while filming for the BBC driving show Top Gear last December.

After a lengthy recovery, the 45-year-old was coaxed into joining England’s backroom staff in an unpaid capacity earlier in September.

Trescothick was an England team-mate of Flintoff for several years and he is relieved to see his friend rediscover his boisterous personality after such a traumatic experience.

“He hammers me more than anyone else. I’m the first target for his banter at the moment but having him around has been superb, it really has. He’s been brilliant,” Trescothick told reporters on Monday.

“Seeing him grow back into Freddie, obviously he’s been away from cricket for a long period of time but this is where it all starts and where it belongs for him. The guys have really taken to him.

Also read | BCCI records a rise of nearly 2200 crore rupees in revenue at Annual General Meeting 2023

“The couple of times he’s spoken in the changing room it’s been like ‘wow’. You can see the difference and I’ve seen the progression of him as a character, the way he talks and delivers messages to players has been superb.

“To have him sprinkling a bit of gold-dust around the team and having the younger players working with that has been invaluable. You can’t put a price on it.”

Flintoff was initially enlisted for England’s recent one-day internationals against New Zealand ahead of the 50-over World Cup in India in October.

But the former England captain, who memorably played a key role in his country’s 2005 Ashes series triumph against Australia, has remained involved for the current ODI clashes against Ireland.

That three-match series concludes in Bristol on Tuesday, with an experimental England squad holding a 1-0 lead after its victory at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

England is resting the squad that will travel to India for the defence of its World Cup crown, offering fringe players a chance to push their case for more regular spots.

Teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed is one of those emerging youngsters, impressing at the weekend with figures of 4-54 against Ireland.

“I like the way he keeps relishing opportunities and keeps doing the business,” Trescothick said.

“As a younger player there’s a lot more scrutiny on him. He comes into the Test team and gets five wickets (against Pakistan in December), he comes into this format and does well. Hopefully that carries on.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Andrew Flintoff /

Marcus Trescothick

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Flintoff back to old self after horror crash: Trescothick
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Women’s Football: We want to play at Olympics with right conditions, says Spain’s Caldentey
    AFP
  3. Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko tired of Erling Haaland comparisons after good start in Bundesliga
    AP
  4. BCCI records a rise of nearly 2200 crore rupees in revenue at Annual General Meeting 2023
    Shayan Acharya
  5. East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC highlights, ISL 2023-24: Poor finishing leads to goalless draw between EB and JFC in their season opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Flintoff back to old self after horror crash: Trescothick
    AFP
  2. Pakistan team issued visas for ODI World Cup in India
    V.S. Aravind
  3. BCCI records a rise of nearly 2200 crore rupees in revenue at Annual General Meeting 2023
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Dravid backs Ashwin ahead of ODI World Cup 2023, veteran spinner bamboozles Australia with spin tricks
    Lalith Kalidas
  5. Sri Lanka’s Sachithra Senanayake granted bail over match-fixing allegations
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Flintoff back to old self after horror crash: Trescothick
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Women’s Football: We want to play at Olympics with right conditions, says Spain’s Caldentey
    AFP
  3. Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko tired of Erling Haaland comparisons after good start in Bundesliga
    AP
  4. BCCI records a rise of nearly 2200 crore rupees in revenue at Annual General Meeting 2023
    Shayan Acharya
  5. East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC highlights, ISL 2023-24: Poor finishing leads to goalless draw between EB and JFC in their season opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment