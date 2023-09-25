MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan, Afghanistan issued visas for ODI World Cup in India: Reports

After initial delay according to media reports, Pakistan and Afghanistan squads have been issued visas to travel to India for the ODI World Cup in India set to begin from October 5, reports suggest.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 19:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan will be playing its first warm-up game against New Zealand on September 29 
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan will be playing its first warm-up game against New Zealand on September 29  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan will be playing its first warm-up game against New Zealand on September 29  | Photo Credit: AFP

After initial delay according to media reports, Pakistan and Afghanistan squads have been issued visas to travel to India for the ODI World Cup set to begin from October 5, reports suggest.

It was understood that Pakistan cricket had applied for 33 visas, including for players and management, but wasn’t confirmed until September 23.

Pakistan will be playing its first warm-up game against New Zealand on September 29 behind closed doors in Hyderabad due to security reasons and will meet Australia on October 3 in its next warm-up match.

-More to follow

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
