Pakistan, Afghanistan issued visas for ODI World Cup in India: Reports

After initial delay according to media reports, Pakistan and Afghanistan squads have been issued visas to travel to India for the ODI World Cup set to begin from October 5, reports suggest.
It was understood that Pakistan cricket had applied for 33 visas, including for players and management, but wasn’t confirmed until September 23.
Pakistan will be playing its first warm-up game against New Zealand on September 29 behind closed doors in Hyderabad due to security reasons and will meet Australia on October 3 in its next warm-up match.
-More to follow
