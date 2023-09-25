BCCI AGM 2023: IPL chairman Arun Dhumal re-elected unopposed, Pragyan Ojha steps down from governing council

Pragyan Ojha, a representative of the Indian Cricketers’ Association, stepped down as a member of the Indian Premier League Governing Council, while Arun Dhumal and Avishek Dalmiya were re-elected unopposed.

In the 92nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Goa on Monday, the members were formally informed about Ojha’s decision. The vacant slot will now be filled up only after the Indian Cricketers’ Association elects a new representative.

Ojha, a left-arm spinner, retired from all forms of cricket in 2020. He represented India in all three formats of the game and played 24 Tests, 18 ODIs, and six T20Is. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ojha was part of the Governing Council for the last three years, and now with the former India spinner deciding to move on due to personal reasons, the ICA will have to conduct fresh elections to choose a representative for the position. Sources in the ICA confirmed that the process will begin soon, and a member could be nominated by October-end or November.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2023: India women’s cricket team clinches gold, beats Sri Lanka by 19 runs

Ojha, a left-arm spinner, retired from all forms of cricket in 2020. He represented India in all three formats of the game and played 24 Tests, 18 ODIs, and six T20Is.

During the Annual General Meeting at a plus North Goa resort, the Board treasurer Ashish Shelar informed the members that the Board has generated a revenue of Rs 6,558.80 crore in the current financial year, as compared to Rs 4,360.57 crore, generated in the 2021-22 financial year.