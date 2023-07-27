MagazineBuy Print

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 

IND vs. WI,1st ODI: Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the first ODI between India and West Indies on Thursday.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 10:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India will take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series starting Thursday at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. 
infoIcon

India will take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series starting Thursday at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados.

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the One-Day international.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar, Samson and Ishan in focus as India takes on West Indies in first ODI

PREDICTED XI
India
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan/Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat/Mukesh Kumar
West Indies
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales/Yannic Cariah
Dream11 Predicted XI
Wicketkeepers:
Shai Hope (vc)
Batters:
Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubman GIll
All-rounder:
Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Kyle Mayers
Bowlers:
Shardul Thakur, Alzarri Joseph, Kuldeep Yadav
Team Composition: IND 7:4 WI Credits Left: 9
SQUADS
India
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad
West indies
Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah

When and where to watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI live in India?

The first ODI between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 7:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.

