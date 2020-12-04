Cricket

Ashantha de Mel named chairman of national selection committee in SLC

The seven-member panel, which also includes World Cup 96' stars Chaminda Vaas and Pramodya Wickeramasinghe, was ratified by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa.

Kolkata 04 December, 2020 19:42 IST

The Sri Lanka cricket team at a training session in Colombo.   -  AP

Ashantha de Mel has been named chairman of the National Selection Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.

The seven-member panel, which also includes World Cup 96’ stars Chaminda Vaas and Pramodya Wickeramasinghe, was ratified by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa.

The 61-year-old de Mel had earlier served as chief selector in 2012 and 2018.

Full selection committee

Asantha De Mel – Chairman

Chaminda Mendis

Pramodya Wickramasinghe

M.A.W.R. Madurasinghe

Ms. T. Nilmini Gunarathne

Hemantha Devapriya

S.H.U. Karnain

 

