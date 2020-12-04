Ashantha de Mel named chairman of national selection committee in SLC

Ashantha de Mel has been named chairman of the National Selection Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.

The seven-member panel, which also includes World Cup 96’ stars Chaminda Vaas and Pramodya Wickeramasinghe, was ratified by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa.

READ| AUS v IND: Jadeja felt dizzy after returning to the dressing room - Sanju Samson

The 61-year-old de Mel had earlier served as chief selector in 2012 and 2018.

READ| 1st T20I: Chahal, Jadeja, Rahul shine as India beats Australia by 11 runs

Full selection committee

Asantha De Mel – Chairman

Chaminda Mendis

Pramodya Wickramasinghe

M.A.W.R. Madurasinghe

Ms. T. Nilmini Gunarathne

Hemantha Devapriya

S.H.U. Karnain