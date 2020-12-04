Cricket Cricket Ashantha de Mel named chairman of national selection committee in SLC The seven-member panel, which also includes World Cup 96’ stars Chaminda Vaas and Pramodya Wickeramasinghe, was ratified by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa. Team Sportstar Kolkata 04 December, 2020 19:42 IST The Sri Lanka cricket team at a training session in Colombo. - AP Team Sportstar Kolkata 04 December, 2020 19:42 IST Ashantha de Mel has been named chairman of the National Selection Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.The seven-member panel, which also includes World Cup 96’ stars Chaminda Vaas and Pramodya Wickeramasinghe, was ratified by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa.READ| AUS v IND: Jadeja felt dizzy after returning to the dressing room - Sanju Samson The 61-year-old de Mel had earlier served as chief selector in 2012 and 2018.READ| 1st T20I: Chahal, Jadeja, Rahul shine as India beats Australia by 11 runs Full selection committeeAsantha De Mel – ChairmanChaminda Mendis Pramodya WickramasingheM.A.W.R. MadurasingheMs. T. Nilmini GunarathneHemantha DevapriyaS.H.U. Karnain Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos