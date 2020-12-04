AUS v IND: Jadeja felt dizzy after returning to the dressing room - Sanju Samson

Ravindra Jadeja “felt dizzy” after returning to the dressing room at the conclusion of the Indian innings, batsman Sanju Samson told mediapersons at a press conference following India’s 11-run win in the first T20 International.

Chahal, who was not in the original squad, came in as concussion substitute for Jadeja and took 3 for 25 in his four overs in a match-winning performance.

'Under observation'

“He got hit on the helmet in the last over (off Mitchell Starc) and when he came back to the dressing room, he was asked by the physio (Nitin Patel) how he felt. [Jadeja] said that he was feeling a little dizzy,” Samson said.

“He is under observation as per team doctor’s (Dr Abhijit Salvi) advice.”

Samson, however, couldn’t provide any update on how Jadeja’s hamstring was after he suffered a niggle and needed heavy strapping during the 19th over bowled by Josh Hazlewood. “I don’t know how Jaddu bhai is feeling as the physio is taking care of that.”

AUS v IND, 1st T20I - HIGHLIGHTS

Samson understandably didn’t want to comment on whether Jadeja was out of the T20 series even though concussion protocols demand a week’s rest which could mean that he would no longer be available in the next two games.

'Great lesson for everyone'

Sanju was all praise for Chahal, who until the innings break didn’t know he was going to play.

“That is the standard that has been set by this team. The quality of players is so high that anytime you ask, they are ready. Chahal grabbed his chance and it was a great lesson for everyone that they need to be ready all the time.”

Samson has played a few T20s for India but without much success. However, he believes that he is no longer under any kind of pressure.

“A few years back I would have said yes (pressure factor) to that question. But now I have played a few matches for India and have been around good people, who have helped keep a positive mindset. The idea is to keep it simple and focus is to win every game for India,” Samson said.