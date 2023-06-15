Who were the highest wicket takers in Ashes 2021-22?  

Published : Jun 15, 2023 17:47 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

The Ashes 2021-22 saw the touring England side, led by Joe Root, lose the five-match Test series 4-0 to Pat Cummins-led hosts Australia.

The series saw some remarkable bowling spells from both Australian and English bowlers.

Let’s look at who were highest wicket takers in the Ashes 2021-22:

5) Nathan Lyon: The right-arm off-spinner from Australia played five matches and bowled in seven innings in which he picked up 16 wickets at an average of 23.56, striking every 61.1 balls. Lyon’s best figures from an innings read: 4/91.

4) Mark Wood: The English fast bowler bowled in seven innings in four matches, picking up 17 wickets at an average of 26.64 and a strike rate of 42.7. Wood picked one five-wicket haul during the series with the best inning figures reading 6/37.

3) Scott Boland: The Australia right-arm fast bowler made his Test debut in this series and finished with 18 wickets to his name in just three matches. Boland’s average at the end was 9.55 and was striking every 27 balls. He picked one fifer, and his best figures were 6/7.

2) Mitchell Starc: The left-arm pacer played five matches taking the new ball in 10 innings he bowled in and ended the series with 19 wickets to his name at an average of 25.36 and a strike rate of 48. Starc’s best bowling figures in an innings read: 4/37.

1) Pat Cummins: Making his captaincy debut in the series, Cummins led the team from the front picking 21 wickets in eight innings at an average of 18.04 and a strike rate of 36.1. He picked one five-wicket haul, and his best figures were 5/38.