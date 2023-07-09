Ashes 2023: Stokes has ‘no hesitation’ England can complete Ashes comeback

England captain Ben Stokes said he has no doubt his side can pull off a remarkable Ashes comeback after winning a dramatic third Test by three wickets on Sunday.

Chasing 251 to win at Headingley, England slumped to 171-6.

Harry Brook’s 75 put the hosts back in command before Chris Woakes (32 not out) and Mark Wood (16 not out) got Stokes’ men over the line.

Also Read: WI vs IND: Brian Lara expects West Indies’ players to come good against India

Australia still leads the best-of-five series 2-1 and needs just one more win to secure its first Ashes triumph in England for 22 years.

But Stokes remains confident England can become just the second team to win a Test series from 2-0 down after the Don Bradman-inspired 1936/37 Australia side that won the Ashes.

“Yep. No hesitation,” said Stokes when asked if England can win the series.

“Another down to the wire game. It’s nice to get over the line in this one and keep our hopes alive.”

Stokes’ 155 was not enough as England fell just short in a run chase in the controversial second Test at Lord’s last week.

But he and the selectors could afford themselves a pat on the back as the three changes they made to the side paid dividends.

Also Read: BAN vs AFG: Bangladesh pacer Ebadot ruled out of Afghanistan series

Woakes and Wood starred with both bat and ball, while Moeen Ali took the key wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in Australia’s second innings.

“It’s great when you make decisions like that, and they have a big impact on the team,” added Stokes.

“We want people to come in and impact the game in their moment to put us in a commanding position, and all three guys did that.”

The fourth Test of the series gets underway at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 19.