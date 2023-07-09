MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs AFG: Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain ruled out of Afghanistan series

Ebadot picked up the injury in Bangladesh’s 142-run defeat in the second match on Saturday in Chittagong when he hobbled off the ground and was unable to bat.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 20:58 IST , Chittagong, Bangladesh - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Bangladesh expects him to recover in a couple of weeks and he will remain with the team during his rehab.
Bangladesh expects him to recover in a couple of weeks and he will remain with the team during his rehab. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Bangladesh expects him to recover in a couple of weeks and he will remain with the team during his rehab. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bangladesh fast bowler Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of Tuesday’s last One-Day International and the Twenty20 International series against Afghanistan due to a knee injury.

Ebadot picked up the injury in Bangladesh's 142-run defeat in the second match on Saturday in Chittagong when he hobbled off the ground and was unable to bat.

“The MRI suggests that this is not a major injury. We expect him to recover in about two weeks time,” Bangladesh team physiotherapist Muzadded Alpha Sany said in a statement issued by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

ALSO READ
WI vs IND: Mukesh, Unadkat, Saini in three-way fight for fifth bowler’s slot

“He will remain with the team as he does his rehab.”

The victory on Saturday made Afghanistan just the second team to win an ODI series in Bangladesh in the past seven years after world champion England.

RELATED: BAN vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Afghanistan clinches series with a 142-run win over hapless Bangladesh

Bangladesh, which also lost the opening match by 17 runs, is now in danger of being whitewashed at home since suffering a 0-3 defeat to Sri Lanka in 2014.

The ODI series will follow two T20Is in Bangladesh’s northeastern city of Sylhet on July 14 and 16.

ALSO READ
ODI World Cup Qualifier Final: Sri Lanka beats Netherlands by 128 runs to clinch title

Afghanistan also suffered an injury blow ahead of the T20Is, as pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was ruled out for the series with a knee injury and was replaced by Nijat Masood, according to cricket website Cricbuzz.

Nijat, who played three T20Is so far, impressed in his Test debut in Bangladesh, picking up five for 79 in his debut innings.

