Tamim Iqbal withdraws decision to retire after Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina intervenes

Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal withdrew his retirement from international cricket on Friday - a day after shocking teammates with his sudden resignation - following a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country’s cricket board said.

The veteran opener, 34, broke down crying while announcing the immediate end to his international career after leading his side to Wednesday’s 17-run defeat in the first of a three-match one-day series against Afghanistan.

But on Friday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Jalal Yunus told AFP that Tamim had a change of heart after meeting with Hasina at her Dhaka residence.

“Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his retirement decision,” Yunus said.

“However he will take a six-week rest to regain fitness. He has been under physical and mental pressure in the past six months, which affected his performance.”

Tamim’s emotional press conference on Thursday followed scathing criticism from BCB president Nazmul Hassan, who called the batter’s professionalism into question for playing the match despite admitting he was not 100 percent fit.

The veteran player’s meeting with the PM took place hours after selectors named wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das as captain for the remainder of the series against Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, Liton said Tamim’s resignation had taken the team by surprise.

“None of us could realise this decision was coming,” he told reporters. “He gave the Bangladesh team a lot for so many years.”

Tamim has established himself as one of the country’s most dependable players and is the only Bangladeshi to score centuries in all three formats of the game.

The 34-year-old batter has scored 8,313 runs in his 241 ODIs for Bangladesh, hitting 14 centuries - both run-scoring statistics the highest by any Bangladeshi batter.

‘Big chance for us’

Bangladesh has called up opener Rony Talukdar, 32, for the remaining two matches against Afghanistan. The right-hander made his ODI debut in May against Ireland.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said his side relished its chances to seal the series in the second match with Tamim’s absence.

“I don’t know what happened with them because I focus on us. Yeah, you can say it’s surprising for everyone that he left in between the series,” he said.

“Tomorrow is a big chance for us to take (the series) 2-0... I know they will come hard at us but we are ready for any kind of challenge.”

Shahidi said left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who was unable to complete his final over in the opening match, is fit again.

“I think he had cramps because it’s hot weather here. He is good, God willing, and we will see him in the nets today,” he said.

The third and final match of the series will be held in Chittagong on July 11.

Bangladesh won both its prior ODI series at home against Afghanistan by a 2-1 margin.

Afghanistan concludes its tour with two Twenty20 matches in Sylhet on July 14 and 16.