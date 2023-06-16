Magazine

Ashes 2023: Joe Root overtakes Bradman in Test century list with 30th hundred

Ashes 2023: Joe Root begins the series by scoring his 30th Test century and fourth against Australia.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 22:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Joe Root’s 30th Test century was filled with reverse sweeps and ramp shots.
England’s Joe Root’s 30th Test century was filled with reverse sweeps and ramp shots. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

England’s Joe Root’s 30th Test century was filled with reverse sweeps and ramp shots. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England batter Joe Root scored his 30th Test century to overtake legendary Australian batter Donald Bradman’s Test century tally during the first Ashes Test against Australia at Birmingham on Friday.

Root is now 15th in the list of most Test centuries and has equaled Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Mathew Hayden.

ASHES 1ST TEST DAY LIVE SCORE UPDATES

This is the former England captain’s fourth Ashes century.

The star English batter has now equaled Marcus Trescothick, Michael Gatting, and Michael Cowdrey in the list of most centuries at Edgbaston - three.

Root’s century came in 145 balls with the help of seven fours and two sixes. He stitched a 121-run stand with Jonny Bairstow for the sixth wicket.

Earlier today, England captain Ben Stokes had won the toss and opted to bat first.

