MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashes 2023: Bairstow hits back at critics after big-hitting heroics

England wicket keeper Jonny Bairstow hit back at his critics following a blistering 99 not out that put his side on the verge of a famous victory in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Friday.

Published : Jul 22, 2023 09:50 IST , MANCHESTER, England - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
England’s Jonny Bairstow in action.
England’s Jonny Bairstow in action. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Jonny Bairstow in action. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

England wicket keeper Jonny Bairstow hit back at his critics following a blistering 99 not out that put his side on the verge of a famous victory in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Friday.

Bairstow slammed four sixes as he helped England post 592 all out in their first innings on day three, their highest Ashes innings total on home soil since 1985, giving the hosts a first innings lead of 275.

Australia laboured to 113-4 at the close of play, putting England in with a real chance of earning the victory that would level the series. With two days left, England need to take a further six wickets, even if the weather forecast is not favourable.

Bairstow insisted that much of the criticism he has received in this series from the media has been unfair considering he required surgery after breaking his left leg in three places and dislocating his ankle in a freak accident last September.

MATCH REPORT: Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 3

“There have been a couple (of catches) that have gone down. I’ve not kept wicket for three years,” he said. “I’ve got nine pins, a plate and a wire that goes through my ankle. I’ve had nine months out.

“When you speak to the surgeon and he says I’m surprised you’re walking and running, never mind playing professional sport, I’m delighted to be where I’m at. I played a couple of games for Yorkshire and then went straight into an Ashes series. The leg break could have ended my career.

“Everyone thinks I play better when people have a go at me. It gets a bit tiresome, to be honest. I’ve played a lot of cricket now. To keep being told you’re rubbish... if I was that rubbish I wouldn’t have played 94 Tests.”

Bairstow also discussed his controversial dismissal in the second Test at Lord’s, when Australia stumped him out after he had wandered out of his crease thinking the ball was dead - an incident which England claimed was “not in the spirit of cricket”.

“It wasn’t the way I wanted to be out at Lord’s,” he added. “I’ve even heard about it in club cricket, which is not necessarily the example you want to set.

“You want to play it tough but fair. On a different day, it doesn’t happen.”

Bairstow’s innings nonetheless has left Australia looking to the skies for intervention.

“I’d be very pleased (if it rains),” Josh Hazlewood added. “It’s obviously forecast but forecasts can change. It will be great to lose a few overs here and there and make our job a little bit easier of hanging in there.

“I was just trying to limit his (Bairstow’s) scoring. He hit some incredible shots at the end, those situations are happening more and more given how good batsmen are in T20 and 50 over cricket.”

Related Topics

Jonny Bairstow /

England /

The Ashes 2023 /

Ashes /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023: Bairstow hits back at critics after big-hitting heroics
    Reuters
  2. IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score 3rd ODI: BAN-W 43/0; Shamima, Fargana near 50-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wheelchair pioneers Esther Vergeer, Rick Draney to be inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame
    AP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Norwegian forward Graham Hansen sick with a sore throat
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Smith scores brace to power US past Vietnam
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Ashes

  1. Ashes 2023: Bairstow hits back at critics after big-hitting heroics
    Reuters
  2. Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 3: Bairstow blitzkrieg, Wood’s three-for leave Australia reeling
    Reuters
  3. ENG vs AUS Highlights, 4th Ashes Test: Broad picks 600th Test wicket, Woakes shines
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashes 2023: Carey ready to repeat Bairstow dismissal despite furore
    AFP
  5. Ashes 2023: Cameron Green ‘happy to bat anywhere’ in quest for return to Australia XI
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023: Bairstow hits back at critics after big-hitting heroics
    Reuters
  2. IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score 3rd ODI: BAN-W 43/0; Shamima, Fargana near 50-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wheelchair pioneers Esther Vergeer, Rick Draney to be inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame
    AP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Norwegian forward Graham Hansen sick with a sore throat
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Smith scores brace to power US past Vietnam
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment