Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 3: Bairstow blitzkrieg, Wood’s three-for leave Australia reeling

A hostile spell of bowling from Mark Wood helped restrict Australia to 113-4 in its second innings on day three of a thrilling fourth Ashes Test, still trailing England by 162 runs as the host closes in on a win that would level the series.
Looking to extend England’s first innings lead, Jonny Bairstow produced a blistering display with the bat to finish unbeaten on 99 as he helped the team post a colossal 592 all out in front of a raucous Old Trafford crowd on Friday.
With rain forecast for the weekend and England holding a 275-run lead, it was clear Australia was playing for a draw that would help it to retain the Ashes.
After a steady start, Wood struck to dismiss Usman Khawaja (18) and after David Warner (28) had played onto his own stumps, the Durham fast bowler removed Steve Smith (17) and Travis Head (1) to put England on the verge of a famous victory.
