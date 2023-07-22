MagazineBuy Print

GetImageContent.jpg

Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 3: Bairstow blitzkrieg, Wood’s three-for leave Australia reeling

Jonny Bairstow produced a blistering display with the bat to finish unbeaten on 99 as he helped the team post a colossal 592 all out in response to Australia’s first-innings score of 317.

Published : Jul 22, 2023 00:03 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England pacer Mark Wood (right) celebrates dismissing Australian batter Travis Head on day three of the 4th Ashes Test Match at Old Trafford on Friday in Manchester.
England pacer Mark Wood (right) celebrates dismissing Australian batter Travis Head on day three of the 4th Ashes Test Match at Old Trafford on Friday in Manchester. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
England pacer Mark Wood (right) celebrates dismissing Australian batter Travis Head on day three of the 4th Ashes Test Match at Old Trafford on Friday in Manchester. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

A hostile spell of bowling from Mark Wood helped restrict Australia to 113-4 in its second innings on day three of a thrilling fourth Ashes Test, still trailing England by 162 runs as the host closes in on a win that would level the series.

Looking to extend England’s first innings lead, Jonny Bairstow produced a blistering display with the bat to finish unbeaten on 99 as he helped the team post a colossal 592 all out in front of a raucous Old Trafford crowd on Friday.

With rain forecast for the weekend and England holding a 275-run lead, it was clear Australia was playing for a draw that would help it to retain the Ashes.

After a steady start, Wood struck to dismiss Usman Khawaja (18) and after David Warner (28) had played onto his own stumps, the Durham fast bowler removed Steve Smith (17) and Travis Head (1) to put England on the verge of a famous victory.

Related Topics

Ashes /

Ashes 2023 /

England /

Australia /

Jonny Bairstow /

Mark Wood

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 3: Bairstow blitzkrieg, Wood’s three-for leave Australia reeling
    Reuters
  2. Carlos Alcaraz, playing first match since Wimbledon title, beats David Goffin in Hopman Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs WI Live Score 2nd Test, Day 2: Roach, Warrican take three each as India 438 all out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Monaco Diamond League 2023 Updates: Praveen Chithravel in triple jump action from 12:10 AM IST; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Marseille signs Aubameyang from Chelsea
    Reuters
