- July 30, 2023 15:15James Anderson turns 41 today!
- July 30, 2023 15:12Score at the end of Day 3
England - 283/10 & 389/9 (Joe Root - 91; Mitchell Starc 4/94)
Australia - 295/10
England leads by 377 runs
Stuart Broad (2*), James Anderson (8*) are the two overnight batters.
- July 30, 2023 15:05Watch what Rahul Dravid has to say on Stuart Broad’s career
- July 30, 2023 15:00Here’s what happened on day 3
Fifties from Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Zak Crawley took England to 389/9 - all scored yesterday. James Anderson and Stuart Broad are the overnight batters.
Mitchell Starc took four wickets and Todd Murphy got three.
Read up the full report here:
- July 30, 2023 14:43On Stuart Broad: A mid-Test announcement, a quirky baton passing, Anderson left alone
Here’s something to read and watch on Stuart Broad’s illustrious 17-year-long career.
- July 30, 2023 14:38ICYMI - Stuart Broad announced his retirement
After the end of day’s play, England pacer Stuart Broad announced his retirement from the cricket on Saturday. This will be his last match.
Read more here:
- July 30, 2023 14:34ENG vs AUS: Live streaming
The match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV app.
- July 30, 2023 14:33London weather today
There’s a chance of rain during the day that might interrupt the proceedings here at The Oval. Currently, the start is on time though.
- July 30, 2023 14:30Welcome
Welcome to the fourth day of the final Ashes Test between England and Australia from The Oval, London. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for the live updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ashes Live Updates, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 4: England 389/9, leads by 377 runs
- Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 4: Mayank, Sai Sudharsan lead South chase; North 124/2 (25) vs West
- Statsman: Virat Kohli enters club 500
- Indian sports news wrap, July 30
- World University Games: India wins gold in mixed team compound archery
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE