Live

Ashes Live Updates, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 4: England 389/9, leads by 377 runs

Ashes 2023 LIVE, 5th Test: Follow the live score and updates from the day 4 of the England vs Australia Test match happening at the Kennington Oval, London.

Updated : Jul 30, 2023 15:27 IST

Team Sportstar
England's Stuart Broad and James Anderson leaves the pitch at the end of play on day three of the fifth Ashes Test match.
England's Stuart Broad and James Anderson leaves the pitch at the end of play on day three of the fifth Ashes Test match. | Photo Credit: AP
England's Stuart Broad and James Anderson leaves the pitch at the end of play on day three of the fifth Ashes Test match. | Photo Credit: AP

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth day of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia happening at the Kennington Oval, London.

  • July 30, 2023 15:15
    James Anderson turns 41 today!
  • July 30, 2023 15:12
    Score at the end of Day 3

    England - 283/10 & 389/9 (Joe Root - 91; Mitchell Starc 4/94)

    Australia - 295/10

    England leads by 377 runs

    Stuart Broad (2*), James Anderson (8*) are the two overnight batters.

  • July 30, 2023 15:05
    Watch what Rahul Dravid has to say on Stuart Broad’s career

    WATCH | Retiring Broad is a special cricketer, says India coach Dravid

    The 37-year-old Broad on Saturday announced that he will retire from international cricket after the conclusion of the ongoing final Ashes Test against Australia at The Kia Oval in London.

  • July 30, 2023 15:00
    Here’s what happened on day 3

    Fifties from Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Zak Crawley took England to 389/9 - all scored yesterday. James Anderson and Stuart Broad are the overnight batters.

    Mitchell Starc took four wickets and Todd Murphy got three.

    Read up the full report here:

    Ashes 2023: Root, Bairstow, Crawley give England big lead over Australia

    England batted with positive intent to take control of the final Ashes test at The Oval on Saturday, moving on to 389-9 at the close on the third day with a 377-run lead over Australia.

  • July 30, 2023 14:43
    On Stuart Broad: A mid-Test announcement, a quirky baton passing, Anderson left alone

    Here’s something to read and watch on Stuart Broad’s illustrious 17-year-long career.

    Stuart Broad retires: A mid-Test announcement, a quirky baton passing, Anderson left alone

    Stuart Broad, a self-proclaimed Test “addict,” was able to quit on his own terms, announcing on Saturday he would retire following the Ashes finale at The Oval.

  • July 30, 2023 14:38
    ICYMI - Stuart Broad announced his retirement

    After the end of day’s play, England pacer Stuart Broad announced his retirement from the cricket on Saturday. This will be his last match.

    Read more here:

    Stuart Broad to retire from cricket after Ashes 2023

    England pacer Stuart Broad has announced his retirement from cricket. He will call it quits from the game after the ongoing Ashes series.

  • July 30, 2023 14:34
    ENG vs AUS: Live streaming

    The match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV app.

  • July 30, 2023 14:33
    London weather today

    There’s a chance of rain during the day that might interrupt the proceedings here at The Oval. Currently, the start is on time though.

  • July 30, 2023 14:30
    Welcome

    Welcome to the fourth day of the final Ashes Test between England and Australia from The Oval, London. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for the live updates.

The Ashes 2023 /

The Ashes

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
