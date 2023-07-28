MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 115/2 at Lunch, trails by 174 runs

Ashes 2023 LIVE, 5th Test: Follow the live score and updates from the day 2 of the England vs Australia Test match happening at the Kennington Oval, London.

Updated : Jul 28, 2023 17:37 IST

Team Sportstar
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja at the end of play on the first day of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja at the end of play on the first day of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja at the end of play on the first day of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London. | Photo Credit: AP

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia happening at the Kennington Oval, London.

  • July 28, 2023 17:24
    Australia 109/2

    Four! Khawaja was not in full control of the shot. A thick outside edge that runs past the fielder at gully. Runs coming in for Australia in the last few overs now.

  • July 28, 2023 17:20
    Australia 104/2

    Half volley by Anderson and Smith drives it straight for a four! 100-up for Australia. Another full delivery and Smith once again places it towards the off-side for another boundary. Back-to-back fours!

  • July 28, 2023 17:15
    Australia 96/2 in 47 overs

    Tight lines to Steve Smith. Not much change in the scoring rate as England bowlers trying to consistently bowl in and around the off stump on the good length.

  • July 28, 2023 17:07
    Joe Root in top five fielders in Test cricket

    Root’s catch was his 182nd in Test cricket, taking him past Mark Waugh’s 181. He’s now fifth in the list top catchers in Tests.

    1) Rahul Dravid - 210

    2) Mahela Jayawardene - 205

    3) Jacques Kallis - 200

    4) Ricky Ponting - 196

    5) Joe Root - 182

  • July 28, 2023 16:59
    Australia 91/2

    Anderson in for his second spell of the day. He starts off with a maiden.

  • July 28, 2023 16:53
    Australia 91/2 in 43 overs

    Mark Wood is back into the attack. The ball is moving off the pitch. OUT! Labuschagne gone, caught at first slip by Joe Root. A brilliant one handed catch by Root, diving to his left. Labuschagne gone for nine off 82 balls.

    Steve Smith joins Khawaja at the crease.

  • July 28, 2023 16:52
    Australia 91/1

    Four byes! Woakes bowls down the leg and Bairstow again has to dive but can’t grab it. Five runs in that over.

  • July 28, 2023 16:44
    Australia 86/1

    Full delivery by Broad and Khawaja drives it towards covers. Three runs before the fielder stops it just the ball touches the ropes. Four runs in that over.

  • July 28, 2023 16:42
    Australia 82/1

    Woakes continues after drinks. Labuschagne continues to block deliveries. He’s yet to score a boundary. Has played 72 balls so far.

  • July 28, 2023 16:33
    Australia 82/1 in 39 overs

    A quiet first hour of play on the second day morning at The Oval. Only 21 runs have been added to the overnight score. No wicket has fallen so far though. Labuschagne and Khawaja have had a few close calls but have survived.

  • July 28, 2023 16:24
    Australia 81/1

    A huge appeal by Broad along with the slip cordon for an LBW against Labuschagne. Umpire says not out. Broad and Ben Stokes settle on the ball going down the leg after seaming in. Follows it with a delivery that seamed away, squaring Labuschagne up. Next ball, on the hips, Labuschagne tries to work it towards fine leg but there’s a leg slip in place and almost catches it. Eventful over that by Broad.

  • July 28, 2023 16:19
    England calls for ball change

    England players have been constantly asking for the umpires to check the ball and change it since last evening. Umpires still aren’t convinced yet.

  • July 28, 2023 16:11
    Australia 79/1

    Stuart Broad into the attack as well. He bowls one down the leg and Bairstow had to dive towards his right but couldn’t grab the ball. Four byes! Technically a maiden for Broad but four runs coming in that over for Australia.

  • July 28, 2023 16:08
    Australia 75/1

    Chris Woakes comes into the attack replacing Anderson. A maiden to start with for Woakes.

  • July 28, 2023 16:05
    Australia 75/1

    A rare full delivery by Wood and Labuschagne places it towards point. Not much power there and the batters take a double. Two runs in that over.

  • July 28, 2023 16:00
    Australia 73/1

    Bad balls aren’t coming for Australia. Both Wood and Anderson have consistently target that good length around off stump. Not much Khawaja and Labuschagne can do unless they take a risk.

  • July 28, 2023 15:48
    71/1 in 30 overs

    Four runs! Finally runs off the bat. Anderson, round the wicket, bowls one onto the pads and Usman Khawaja tucks it towards fine leg boundary. A full ball, Khawaja drives it towards on side for two runs. Six runs in that over.

  • July 28, 2023 15:45
    65/1 in 29 overs

    First runs of the day. Four byes! Still not from the bat though. Down the leg and a diving Bairstow is too far away from the ball.

  • July 28, 2023 15:42
    Australia 61/1

    3 maiden in a row. Anderson and Wood have bowled well this morning. A bit of seam movement has troubled both Australian batters.

  • July 28, 2023 15:34
    Australia 61/1

    Mark Wood to start from the other end. Two good overs to start with for England. A hint of movement off the pitch with good bounce. Two maidens in a row.

  • July 28, 2023 15:29
    Australia 61/1 in 25 overs

    The players are out in the middle. Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja the overnight batters. Australia took a defensive approach last evening, scoring at just 2.4 rpo. Will the batters change the approach or continue from where they left? Will find out soon.

    James Anderson to begin the day for England. Khawaja at the strike. A maiden to start the day with.

  • July 28, 2023 15:04
    Score at Stumps on day 1

    England - 283/10 in 54.4 overs (Harry Brook 85, Ben Duckett 41; Mitchell Starc 4/82)

    Australia 61/1 in 25 overs (Usman Khawaja 26*, David Warner 24; Chris Woakes 1/8)

    Australia trails by 222 runs

  • July 28, 2023 14:53
    London weather forecast today

    It’s cloudy in London. The forecast says there is a slight chance of rain as well during the day.

  • July 28, 2023 14:46
    Moeen Ali injured

    The news coming from the London is that Moeen Ali won’t be taking the field today as well. He stretched his groin while batting yesterday and didn’t take the field in the final session when Australia came into bat.

    It seems like he’s still in discomfort and won’t be able to take the field today as well. A huge blow for England this.

  • July 28, 2023 14:45
    ENG vs AUS live streaming info

    You can watch live action from Day 2 of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia at Headingley on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed via the Sony LIV app.

  • July 28, 2023 14:41
    Australia dominates the first day

    Mitchell Starc took four wickets to bowl England out for 283 inside 55 overs after Australia put England to bat first on a cloudy morning in London. Harry Brook top-scored with 85 to get the hosts past the 250-run mark.

    Usman Khawaja and David Warner put on a 49-run partnership for the first wicket before the latter fell to Chris Woakes. Marnus Labuschagne and Khawaja played out the last 30 minutes of the day.

    Read full report here:

    Ashes: Brook falls short of century as Starc’s strikes put Australia on top

    Brook’s 85 was the centrepiece of England’s 283 all out, although he should have been dismissed for five on a day where Australia, unusually, dropped five catches.

  • July 28, 2023 14:31
    Welcome!

    Welcome to live coverage of the second day of the fifth Ashes Test here at Kennington Oval, London. The day is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for the live updates.

Related Topics

The Ashes 2023 /

The Ashes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 115/2 at Lunch, trails by 174 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes 2023: Fifth Test could be David Warner’‘s final match, says McGrath
    PTI
  3. Riyad Mahrez completes transfer to Al-Ahli from Man City
    Team Sportstar
  4. World University Games 2023 kicks off as student-athletes look to make their dreams come true
    Netra V
  5. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Parag leads East to win by 88 runs vs North; Mavi, Karn take Central to 243/7 (50) vs West
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Ashes

  1. Ashes 2023: Fifth Test could be David Warner’‘s final match, says McGrath
    PTI
  2. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 115/2 at Lunch, trails by 174 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ashes: Brook falls short of century as Starc’s strikes put Australia on top
    AFP
  4. ENG vs AUS HIGHLIGHTS, 5th Test: Australia 61/1, trails England by 222 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ben Stokes to have ‘serious conversations’ about knee surgery
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 115/2 at Lunch, trails by 174 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes 2023: Fifth Test could be David Warner’‘s final match, says McGrath
    PTI
  3. Riyad Mahrez completes transfer to Al-Ahli from Man City
    Team Sportstar
  4. World University Games 2023 kicks off as student-athletes look to make their dreams come true
    Netra V
  5. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: Parag leads East to win by 88 runs vs North; Mavi, Karn take Central to 243/7 (50) vs West
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment