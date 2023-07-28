Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 115/2 at Lunch, trails by 174 runs

Key Updates
- July 28, 2023 17:24Australia 109/2
Four! Khawaja was not in full control of the shot. A thick outside edge that runs past the fielder at gully. Runs coming in for Australia in the last few overs now.
- July 28, 2023 17:20Australia 104/2
Half volley by Anderson and Smith drives it straight for a four! 100-up for Australia. Another full delivery and Smith once again places it towards the off-side for another boundary. Back-to-back fours!
- July 28, 2023 17:15Australia 96/2 in 47 overs
Tight lines to Steve Smith. Not much change in the scoring rate as England bowlers trying to consistently bowl in and around the off stump on the good length.
- July 28, 2023 17:07Joe Root in top five fielders in Test cricket
Root’s catch was his 182nd in Test cricket, taking him past Mark Waugh’s 181. He’s now fifth in the list top catchers in Tests.
1) Rahul Dravid - 210
2) Mahela Jayawardene - 205
3) Jacques Kallis - 200
4) Ricky Ponting - 196
5) Joe Root - 182
- July 28, 2023 16:59Australia 91/2
Anderson in for his second spell of the day. He starts off with a maiden.
- July 28, 2023 16:53Australia 91/2 in 43 overs
Mark Wood is back into the attack. The ball is moving off the pitch. OUT! Labuschagne gone, caught at first slip by Joe Root. A brilliant one handed catch by Root, diving to his left. Labuschagne gone for nine off 82 balls.
Steve Smith joins Khawaja at the crease.
- July 28, 2023 16:52Australia 91/1
Four byes! Woakes bowls down the leg and Bairstow again has to dive but can’t grab it. Five runs in that over.
- July 28, 2023 16:44Australia 86/1
Full delivery by Broad and Khawaja drives it towards covers. Three runs before the fielder stops it just the ball touches the ropes. Four runs in that over.
- July 28, 2023 16:42Australia 82/1
Woakes continues after drinks. Labuschagne continues to block deliveries. He’s yet to score a boundary. Has played 72 balls so far.
- July 28, 2023 16:33Australia 82/1 in 39 overs
A quiet first hour of play on the second day morning at The Oval. Only 21 runs have been added to the overnight score. No wicket has fallen so far though. Labuschagne and Khawaja have had a few close calls but have survived.
- July 28, 2023 16:24Australia 81/1
A huge appeal by Broad along with the slip cordon for an LBW against Labuschagne. Umpire says not out. Broad and Ben Stokes settle on the ball going down the leg after seaming in. Follows it with a delivery that seamed away, squaring Labuschagne up. Next ball, on the hips, Labuschagne tries to work it towards fine leg but there’s a leg slip in place and almost catches it. Eventful over that by Broad.
- July 28, 2023 16:19England calls for ball change
England players have been constantly asking for the umpires to check the ball and change it since last evening. Umpires still aren’t convinced yet.
- July 28, 2023 16:11Australia 79/1
Stuart Broad into the attack as well. He bowls one down the leg and Bairstow had to dive towards his right but couldn’t grab the ball. Four byes! Technically a maiden for Broad but four runs coming in that over for Australia.
- July 28, 2023 16:08Australia 75/1
Chris Woakes comes into the attack replacing Anderson. A maiden to start with for Woakes.
- July 28, 2023 16:05Australia 75/1
A rare full delivery by Wood and Labuschagne places it towards point. Not much power there and the batters take a double. Two runs in that over.
- July 28, 2023 16:00Australia 73/1
Bad balls aren’t coming for Australia. Both Wood and Anderson have consistently target that good length around off stump. Not much Khawaja and Labuschagne can do unless they take a risk.
- July 28, 2023 15:4871/1 in 30 overs
Four runs! Finally runs off the bat. Anderson, round the wicket, bowls one onto the pads and Usman Khawaja tucks it towards fine leg boundary. A full ball, Khawaja drives it towards on side for two runs. Six runs in that over.
- July 28, 2023 15:4565/1 in 29 overs
First runs of the day. Four byes! Still not from the bat though. Down the leg and a diving Bairstow is too far away from the ball.
- July 28, 2023 15:42Australia 61/1
3 maiden in a row. Anderson and Wood have bowled well this morning. A bit of seam movement has troubled both Australian batters.
- July 28, 2023 15:34Australia 61/1
Mark Wood to start from the other end. Two good overs to start with for England. A hint of movement off the pitch with good bounce. Two maidens in a row.
- July 28, 2023 15:29Australia 61/1 in 25 overs
The players are out in the middle. Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja the overnight batters. Australia took a defensive approach last evening, scoring at just 2.4 rpo. Will the batters change the approach or continue from where they left? Will find out soon.
James Anderson to begin the day for England. Khawaja at the strike. A maiden to start the day with.
- July 28, 2023 15:04Score at Stumps on day 1
England - 283/10 in 54.4 overs (Harry Brook 85, Ben Duckett 41; Mitchell Starc 4/82)
Australia 61/1 in 25 overs (Usman Khawaja 26*, David Warner 24; Chris Woakes 1/8)
Australia trails by 222 runs
- July 28, 2023 14:53London weather forecast today
It’s cloudy in London. The forecast says there is a slight chance of rain as well during the day.
- July 28, 2023 14:46Moeen Ali injured
The news coming from the London is that Moeen Ali won’t be taking the field today as well. He stretched his groin while batting yesterday and didn’t take the field in the final session when Australia came into bat.
It seems like he’s still in discomfort and won’t be able to take the field today as well. A huge blow for England this.
- July 28, 2023 14:45ENG vs AUS live streaming info
You can watch live action from Day 2 of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia at Headingley on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed via the Sony LIV app.
- July 28, 2023 14:41Australia dominates the first day
Mitchell Starc took four wickets to bowl England out for 283 inside 55 overs after Australia put England to bat first on a cloudy morning in London. Harry Brook top-scored with 85 to get the hosts past the 250-run mark.
Usman Khawaja and David Warner put on a 49-run partnership for the first wicket before the latter fell to Chris Woakes. Marnus Labuschagne and Khawaja played out the last 30 minutes of the day.
Read full report here:
- July 28, 2023 14:31Welcome!
Welcome to live coverage of the second day of the fifth Ashes Test here at Kennington Oval, London. The day is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for the live updates.
