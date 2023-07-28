Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 115/2 at Lunch, trails by 174 runs

Australia 61/1 in 25 overs

The players are out in the middle. Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja the overnight batters. Australia took a defensive approach last evening, scoring at just 2.4 rpo. Will the batters change the approach or continue from where they left? Will find out soon.

James Anderson to begin the day for England. Khawaja at the strike. A maiden to start the day with.