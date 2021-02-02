Ashok Dinda retires from all forms of cricket

Ashok Dinda has announced retirement from all formats of the game. The fast bowler from Bengal, who featured in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, on Tuesday, announced that he will be hanging up his boots.

After playing for a decade in Bengal, Dinda had moved to Goa this season and even featured in three Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixtures last month. But addressing the media in Kolkata, Dinda thanked everyone for helping him throughout his career. In the 116 first-class matches that he featured in, Dinda scalped 420 wickets.

In August, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had issued a No Objection Certificate to Dinda, allowing him to turn out for another state in the upcoming domestic season.

An India international, Dinda - one of the top bowlers of Bengal - was mired in a controversy last season when he had a fall out with the team’s bowling coach, Ranadeb Bose, which led to the association taking disciplinary action against him. He was kept out of the squad for the rest of the season.