Ashwin: A contract system needed for India's domestic cricketers

R. Ashwin has spoken out in support of a contract system for India's first-class cricketers to help them sustain themselves financially.

Many of India's domestic cricketers suffered financially after the Ranji Trophy, the main first-class tournament, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ashwin points out cricketers have a short career span and that having State contracts means they would have something to fall back on in times of crisis.

ALSO READ - Laxman backs contracts for first-class cricketers

"I have always believed, cricketers playing at the first-class level must have something to fall back on," Ashwin told Sportstar.

FULL INTERVIEW - Ashwin: 'I find myself in one of the happiest phases of my life'

"Today, the pandemic has put things into perspective. You can't have cricketers struggling to make ends meet. I have always believed the State team has to hold on to its premier cricketers through contracts, look after them, manage them. They have a short lifespan.

"A first-class cricketer can play 10-15 years at the best. If the contracts are existing, the players have a launchpad because not everybody gets into broadcasting or coaching. Unlike in the past, there are not many government jobs or even corporate jobs. State contracts for your top 20-25 cricketers are very important and the way these contracts are deployed too must be standardised," Ashwin said.