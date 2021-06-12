Ashwin: Pleased the ICC has staged the World Test Championship

R. Ashwin has lauded ICC's initiative to stage the World Test Championship and says it is the right step to sustain the health of Test cricket.

"I think [the World Test Championship] is always going to get better. The idea of having some context to the whole Test arena is amazing. It was long pending and I'm so pleased the ICC has done it," Ashwin told Sportstar.

"Some areas will be addressed, but considering the pandemic, they have done a phenomenal job. To sustain the health of Test cricket is healthy for cricket. The more Test cricket is played, the more cricketers are going to get rounded, and it will help other forms of the game as well," he said.

Ashwin will likely feature in the much-anticipated final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand in Southampton. He is currently under quarantine at Ageas Bowl alongside the rest of the Indian squad.

Looking ahead to the contest, he said, "We have played well to get to the World Test Championship final and we are deservedly there. [New Zealand] are a fantastic team and have a lot of exciting cricketers. The fact that they would have played a couple of Test matches before the final will be good preparation for them. So we have to adapt, use our experience, and be ready."

New Zealand is currently playing its second Test against England. The World Test Championship final begins on June 18.