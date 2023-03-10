Ravichandran Ashwin became the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) during the second day of the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Ashwin, who dismissed Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon, surpassed Anil Kumble (111) with his 112th and 113th scalps, completing another five-for; his 32nd in Tests. Additionally, Ashwin now has the highest Test five wicket hauls in India (26).

The 36-year-old is now level with England’s James Anderson at the sixth spot in the list of bowlers with most five-fors in Test cricket. Ashwin finished with figures of 6 for 91.

Ashwin, the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, is the joint No.1 bowler, with Anderson, in ICC Test rankings.

Nathan Lyon, the only Australian among the top five wicket-takers in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, leads the chart alongside Ashwin.