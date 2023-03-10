Cricket

Ashwin overtakes Kumble to become joint-highest wicket-taker in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

IND vs AUS: Ashwin, also the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, is the joint No.1 bowler, with England’s James Anderson, in ICC Test rankings.

Team Sportstar
10 March, 2023 15:52 IST
10 March, 2023 15:52 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin of India celebrates the wicket of Travis Head of Australia during day one of the fourth Test Match between India and Australia held at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ravichandran Ashwin of India celebrates the wicket of Travis Head of Australia during day one of the fourth Test Match between India and Australia held at the Narendra Modi Stadium. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for BCCI

IND vs AUS: Ashwin, also the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, is the joint No.1 bowler, with England’s James Anderson, in ICC Test rankings.

Ravichandran Ashwin became the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) during the second day of the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Ashwin, who dismissed Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon, surpassed Anil Kumble (111) with his 112th and 113th scalps, completing another five-for; his 32nd in Tests. Additionally, Ashwin now has the highest Test five wicket hauls in India (26).

The 36-year-old is now level with England’s James Anderson at the sixth spot in the list of bowlers with most five-fors in Test cricket. Ashwin finished with figures of 6 for 91.

Ashwin, the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, is the joint No.1 bowler, with Anderson, in ICC Test rankings.

Nathan Lyon, the only Australian among the top five wicket-takers in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, leads the chart alongside Ashwin.

Most wickets in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Nathan Lyon - 113 wickets
Ravichandran Ashwin - 113 wickets
Anil Kumble - 111 wickets
Harbhajan Singh - 95 wickets
Ravindra Jadeja - 84 wickets

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us