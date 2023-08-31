MagazineBuy Print

Why was Mehidy Hasan Miraz given runout with both batters on same side?

Mehidy Hasan was involved in a mix-up with non-striker Najmul Hossain Shanto in the 37th over.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 18:18 IST

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz leaves after being dismissed as Najmul Hossain Shanto looks on.
Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz leaves after being dismissed as Najmul Hossain Shanto looks on. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz leaves after being dismissed as Najmul Hossain Shanto looks on. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz was adjudged runout during the second match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka being played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Thursday.

Mehidy Hasan was involved in a mix-up with non-striker Najmul Hossain Shanto in the 37th over.

On the third ball of the 37th over bowled by Kasun Rajitha, Mehidy Hasan placed the ball towards square leg and Shanto set off for a quick single. However, fielder Dhananjaya de Silva threw the ball towards non-strikers’ end and Rajitha removed the bails while both the batters were at the strikers’ end.

Live | BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 

However, the umpires double checked regarding which batter needs to be given out.

According to Law 30.2.1, which talks about ‘which is batter’s ground’, If only one batter is within a ground, it is his/her ground and will remain so even if he/she is later joined there by the other batter.

In this case, Shanto crossed the batter’s end before Mehidy Hasan which became his ground first. So, despite Mehidy Hasan coming back, the umpire’s adjudged him runout instead of Shanto at the non-strikers’ end.

Mehidy Hasan could only score five runs in 11 balls before getting runout as Bangladesh lost its sixth wicket at the score of 141.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
