MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: IND vs PAK on September 2; Full matches list, date, host, time and venues

Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka between August 30 and September 17. India and Pakistan will face each other in their Group A match on September 2 in Kandy.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 19:08 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India and Pakistan find themselves in the same group for Asia Cup 2023, to be played in the ODI format after five years.
India and Pakistan find themselves in the same group for Asia Cup 2023, to be played in the ODI format after five years. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

India and Pakistan find themselves in the same group for Asia Cup 2023, to be played in the ODI format after five years. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka between August 30 and September 17. India and Pakistan will face each other in their Group A match on September 2 in Kandy.

A total of 13 matches will be played in the tournament. Pakistan is grouped with India and Nepal in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B. 

The final will be played on September 17 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The continental event, which is returning to the ODI format after five years, will serve as a warmup for the ODI World Cup set to be played in India in October and November. In the 2018 edition, a Rohit Sharma-led Indian side beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the final.

Sri Lanka won the previous edition, held in mid-2022, after beating Pakistan by 23 runs in the final held in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule

August 30 – Pakistan vs Nepal – Multan

August 31 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Kandy

September 1 – Break Day

September 2 – Pakistan vs India – Kandy

September 3 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – Lahore

September 4 – India vs Nepal – Kandy

September 5 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – Lahore

September 6 – Super 4s – A1 vs B2 – Lahore

September 7 – Travel Day

September 8 -Break Day

September 9 – B1 vs B2 – Colombo

September 10 – A1 vs A2 – Colombo

September 11 – Break Day

September 12 – A2 vs B1 – Colombo

September 13 – Break Day

September 14 – A1 vs B1 – Colombo

September 15 – A2 vs B2 – Colombo

September 16 – Break Day

September 17 – Final – Colombo

Super 4 stage
Irrespective of how teams fare in the first round, Pakistan will be A1, India will be A2, Sri Lanka will be B1 and Bangladesh will be B2; unless Nepal or Afghanistan qualifies ahead of either of the four, in which case that team will take up the position of the team which it displaced.

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

Asia Cup /

India vs Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: IND vs PAK on September 2; Full matches list, date, host, time and venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023: IND 103/1; Sudharsan scores half century
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs AUS Live Score, 4th Ashes Test: Wood traps Smith to give England breakthrough
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Five Reasons why the England Women’s National team can win the 2023 world cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup final should be played on biggest stage, say New York and New Jersey
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Usman Khawaja

Statsman: Usman Khawaja’s unique feat, Stokes’ early declaration and more

Mohandas Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: IND vs PAK on September 2; Full matches list, date, host, time and venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs PAK, 1st Test: Pakistan senses victory despite top-order wobble in small chase
    Reuters
  3. Jemimah stars in India’s 108-run win over Bangladesh in second ODI
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC Test rankings: Rohit back in top 10; Ashwin retains No. 1 spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test Dream11 Prediction: Playing XI, fantasy picks, squads for ENG vs AUS in Manchester
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: IND vs PAK on September 2; Full matches list, date, host, time and venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023: IND 103/1; Sudharsan scores half century
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs AUS Live Score, 4th Ashes Test: Wood traps Smith to give England breakthrough
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Five Reasons why the England Women’s National team can win the 2023 world cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup final should be played on biggest stage, say New York and New Jersey
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment