Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: IND vs PAK on September 2; Full matches list, date, host, time and venues

Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka between August 30 and September 17. India and Pakistan will face each other in their Group A match on September 2 in Kandy.

A total of 13 matches will be played in the tournament. Pakistan is grouped with India and Nepal in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B.

The final will be played on September 17 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The continental event, which is returning to the ODI format after five years, will serve as a warmup for the ODI World Cup set to be played in India in October and November. In the 2018 edition, a Rohit Sharma-led Indian side beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the final.

Sri Lanka won the previous edition, held in mid-2022, after beating Pakistan by 23 runs in the final held in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule

August 30 – Pakistan vs Nepal – Multan

August 31 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Kandy

September 1 – Break Day

September 2 – Pakistan vs India – Kandy

September 3 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – Lahore

September 4 – India vs Nepal – Kandy

September 5 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – Lahore

September 6 – Super 4s – A1 vs B2 – Lahore

September 7 – Travel Day

September 8 -Break Day

September 9 – B1 vs B2 – Colombo

September 10 – A1 vs A2 – Colombo

September 11 – Break Day

September 12 – A2 vs B1 – Colombo

September 13 – Break Day

September 14 – A1 vs B1 – Colombo

September 15 – A2 vs B2 – Colombo

September 16 – Break Day

September 17 – Final – Colombo