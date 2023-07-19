Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: IND vs PAK on September 2; Full matches list, date, host, time and venues

Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka between August 30 and September 17. India and Pakistan will face each other in their Group A match on September 2 in Kandy.
A total of 13 matches will be played in the tournament. Pakistan is grouped with India and Nepal in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B.
The final will be played on September 17 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
The continental event, which is returning to the ODI format after five years, will serve as a warmup for the ODI World Cup set to be played in India in October and November. In the 2018 edition, a Rohit Sharma-led Indian side beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the final.
Sri Lanka won the previous edition, held in mid-2022, after beating Pakistan by 23 runs in the final held in Dubai.
Asia Cup 2023 Full Schedule
August 30 – Pakistan vs Nepal – Multan
August 31 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Kandy
September 1 – Break Day
September 2 – Pakistan vs India – Kandy
September 3 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – Lahore
September 4 – India vs Nepal – Kandy
September 5 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – Lahore
September 6 – Super 4s – A1 vs B2 – Lahore
September 7 – Travel Day
September 8 -Break Day
September 9 – B1 vs B2 – Colombo
September 10 – A1 vs A2 – Colombo
September 11 – Break Day
September 12 – A2 vs B1 – Colombo
September 13 – Break Day
September 14 – A1 vs B1 – Colombo
September 15 – A2 vs B2 – Colombo
September 16 – Break Day
September 17 – Final – Colombo
Super 4 stage
