Asia XI vs World XI: Kohli, Rahul, Kuldeep and Pant in squad for Bangladesh T20Is

India captain Virat Kohli has been named in the probables list for the T20I series between Asia XI and World XI, to be played in Dhaka, next month, to commemorate the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s founding father.

However, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has made it clear that Kohli’s selection is subject to confirmation.

It has been learnt that four other Indian players - KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Shami and Shikhar Dhawan - will also feature in the tournament.

“Rahul will be available for just one match. We are confident of getting a confirmation on Kohli,” one of the top BCB officials told Sportstar.

Last week, the BCCI chief, Sourav Ganguly, had told this publication that the Board was ‘seeing the availability of the players’ and based on that the names will be finalised.

The two T20 exhibition matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on March 18 and 21.

“The BCB has requested the BCCI to see if Kohli can be available. We are trying to see his availability and only then, a final decision can be taken,” one of the Board officials, in the know of the development, said.

With Indian Premier League around the corner, it would be interesting to see if Kohli finally makes himself available for the fixtures.

The Probables

The Asia XI: KL Rahul (available for one match), Virat Kohli (selection subject to confirmation), Shikhar Dhawan, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Rishabh Pant, Mushfiqur Rahim, Thisara Perera, Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lasith Malinga, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

World XI: Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Brendon Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Aadil Rashid, Alex Hales, Faf du Plessis, Ngidi Lungi, Andrew Tye, Mitchell McCleneghan.