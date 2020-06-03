BCA withdraws suspension on Bedade but removes him as women's coach

The Baroda Cricket Association has withdrawn its suspension on former India cricketer and its women’s team coach, Atul Bedade.

On March 21, the association had suspended Bedade until ‘further inquiry’ on the grounds of sexual harassment and public shaming. The association had taken the decision after it received complaints against the former coach for alleged misbehaviour during a Women’s Senior One-day tournament in Una, Himachal Pradesh, in February.

But after the apex committee meeting on Tuesday, the association issued a statement saying ‘based on the details provided to the apex committee, it was resolved by the apex committee that his suspension stands withdrawn’.

READ | Atul Bedade suspended as Baroda women’s team coach over sexual harassment allegations

However, considering the sensitivity of the matter, the association decided not to engage Bedade's services for the women’s team.

“A preliminary inquiry was conducted by the CEO and Sr Manager-HR in the matter. During the apex committee held on June 2, 2020, the issue was discussed and CEO and Sr Manager-HR were called to explain the details of investigations and their recommendations,” the statement read.

When the allegations surfaced a couple of months ago, the BCA started an internal inquiry, with a four-member penel – the senior HR manager (Priyanka Verma), CEO (Shishir Hattangadi) and two secretaries (Ajit Lele and Parag Patel). All the stakeholders, including Bedade, had deposed before the committee.