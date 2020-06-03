Cricket Cricket BCA withdraws suspension on Bedade but removes him as women's coach On March 21, the Baroda Cricket Association had suspended Atul Bedade until ‘further inquiry’ on the grounds of sexual harassment and public shaming. Team Sportstar Mumbai 03 June, 2020 10:00 IST Former India cricketer Atul Bedade featured in 13 ODIs and was earlier associated with the senior men’s team of Baroda. - VIJAY SONEJI Team Sportstar Mumbai 03 June, 2020 10:00 IST The Baroda Cricket Association has withdrawn its suspension on former India cricketer and its women’s team coach, Atul Bedade.On March 21, the association had suspended Bedade until ‘further inquiry’ on the grounds of sexual harassment and public shaming. The association had taken the decision after it received complaints against the former coach for alleged misbehaviour during a Women’s Senior One-day tournament in Una, Himachal Pradesh, in February.But after the apex committee meeting on Tuesday, the association issued a statement saying ‘based on the details provided to the apex committee, it was resolved by the apex committee that his suspension stands withdrawn’.READ | Atul Bedade suspended as Baroda women’s team coach over sexual harassment allegations However, considering the sensitivity of the matter, the association decided not to engage Bedade's services for the women’s team.“A preliminary inquiry was conducted by the CEO and Sr Manager-HR in the matter. During the apex committee held on June 2, 2020, the issue was discussed and CEO and Sr Manager-HR were called to explain the details of investigations and their recommendations,” the statement read.When the allegations surfaced a couple of months ago, the BCA started an internal inquiry, with a four-member penel – the senior HR manager (Priyanka Verma), CEO (Shishir Hattangadi) and two secretaries (Ajit Lele and Parag Patel). All the stakeholders, including Bedade, had deposed before the committee. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos