Australia batter Rachael Haynes ruled out of remaining India series

Australia batter Rachael Haynes has been ruled out of the upcoming pink-ball Test and three T20Is against India.

Haynes had suffered a right hamstring injury during the third ODI against India which was played on Sunday was forced to leave the field during Australia's bowling."Unfortunately her hamstring is no good," cricket.com.au quoted Australia head coach Matthew Mott as saying.

"She's devastated — obviously Test matches don't come around too often, she's a key member of our squad so our thoughts are with her at the moment," he added.

As a result, Beth Mooney is likely to open alongside Alyssa Healy in the pink-ball Test against India, beginning on Thursday.

Mott also said that he is hopeful of leg-spinner Georgia Wareham being declared fit to make her debut."Georgia's ticking all the boxes for her return to play. She was very sensible around that -- she felt something quite early, got treatment and has been doing everything she can to get it right," said Mott.

Australia squad

Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India Test and ODI squad:

Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht. (ANI)